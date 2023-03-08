When it comes to roofing, the Mahtomedi School Board took the stance that you get what you pay for. It unanimously approved a resolution of intent to sell long-term facilities maintenance (LTFM) bonds at its Feb. 23 meeting.
The district’s financial team realized that the annual $500,000 it receives from the yearly $1.3 million in LTFM funds wasn’t going to be enough to pay for roofing upkeep, said Jeff Priess, director of finance and operations.
Priess said the current annual appropriation of $500,000 to keep replacing single-ply roofing on a 15-year warranty “would need to continue forever.” With a 15-year cycle of replacing roofs, the district would probably never catch up financially. “We also have other needs for that $1.3 million in LFTM funds,” Priess said.
LTFM, a 10-year expenditure plan most recently approved on June 23, 2022, had planned roof repair and replacement as a component, with costs estimated to be approximately $500,000 per year. This annual appropriation assumed the replacement of current single-ply roofs with a 15-year warranty to take place every 15 years.
However, as the district set about replacing its single-ply roofs after last year’s hailstorm, officials noticed that roofs they recently replaced with the “built-up dual ply” roofs carrying a 30-year warranty did not sustain any damage from the 2022 storm.
They also realized that a 30-year cycle of roof replacement would be affordable with a greater outlay of capital spent at the outset.
LTFM bonds, along with insurance reimbursement money, will provide the funding for the necessary scope of roof work, Priess said.
The approximate principal amount of the LTFM bonds is $6.1 million, which will be paid off from the annual $500,000 in LTFM appropriations. The actual amount of the bond sale will be determined once insurance reimbursement is finalized, Priess said.
Financing roof replacement with LTFM bonds would require an annual average amortization of approximately $625,000 for 15 years (with a $6,125,000 bond sale at 4%). The district plans any further roof replacement to use multi-ply built-ups with a 30-year warranty.
“With the 30-year warranty, we’ll have 15 years of no roof replacement,” Priess said.
The district is looking to finalize the insurance reimbursement from the 2022 storm by the end of February. In March, the board is scheduled to approve roof replacement bids. The board expects to receive the bond presale report at the March 23 regular school board meeting. On April 27, the school board likely will award the sale of bonds with a May 18 closing date.
All roofs are expected to be totally replaced by the end of September, Priess said.
Other action from the Feb. 23 meeting:
The district’s general fund surplus just got bigger by $125,000, following the latest round of fiscal year 2023 budget revisions, Priess said. Revisions in the current budget saw a decrease in revenue of 0.3% and a decrease in expenditures of 0.45% from the original budget, Priess said. Revisions to the budget are usually brought about by enrollment changes, staffing updates, changes to previous estimates and assumptions and Legislative funding changes regarding acceptance of grants. The revised budget shows general fund revenues at $45,885,290 and expenditures at $45,760,114. The school board is required to approve a preliminary budget prior to the start of each fiscal year, Priess said.
The district has given the community an opportunity to study changes to its policies and offer commentary, following the first reading of the changes, Superintendent Barb Duffrin said. The board heard no feedback between the first and second readings, but will wait until the next board meeting to take any action to finalize the changes, she said. The six policies undergoing change and the impact of the revisions follow: Policy 603 – Curriculum Development, will add the District Advisory Committee and School Site Team statutory requirements; Policy 604 – Instructional Curriculum, will add parental curriculum review statutory requirements and adjust the policy’s articles to separate CPR/AED training, college and career planning and civics provisions; Policy 708 – Transportation of Nonpublic School Students, will add Minnesota Rules language regarding students with disabilities; statutory citations at the end of many provisions are removed to restore consistency with MSBA model policies; Policy 709 – Student Transportation Safety Policy, will include changes to the definition of “serious traffic violation” in light of federal regulations and Minnesota law; Policy 721 – Uniform Grant Guidance Regarding Federal Revenue Sources, will add a procurement note regarding districts’ options to increase the micro purchase threshold; Policy 722 – Public Data and Data Subject Requests, will add the statutorily required annual review, posting requirements, legal definitions related to data and the Minnesota statutory language on data subjects.
The district received $10,051.29 from various organizations and individuals for student activities.
The district is proud to announce that seven high school seniors are National Merit Scholarship finalists and six more have been named Commended Students, Duffrin said in her report. In other news from the superintendent, Mahtomedi will send two teams to the Real World Design challenge National Championship for the seventh year in a row. Middle school course registration has started, featuring a number of new offerings stemming from the recently redesigned schedule. Duffrin and Board Director Lucy Payne testified at the Legislature on behalf of the Reading Act Bill for funding to support the district’s literacy work. More than 90 people have signed up to join the Strategic Plan action teams; team leader training will take place on March 1, and action teams will hold six meetings from March through May. The district’s communication director and MAEF have teamed up to send out an e-mail newsletter for alumni and friends and a newly designed Globe that was recently mailed out to the community. The next Zephyr Learning Showcase will be held at 6:15 on March 23 at the District Education Center. Mahtomedi High School will host the CSAH 12 open house from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. March 1.
Forty children from 23 families who identify as American Indian are attending schools in the Mahtomedi district. Minnesota Statutes, Section 124D.78, subd. 1 states that a school district in which there are 10 or more American Indian students enrolled must establish an American Indian Parent Advisory Committee (AIPAC). These committees serve in an advisory role and help ensure that American Indian students are receiving culturally relevant and equitable educational opportunities, District Social Worker Ali Middlebrook said in her presentation. Prior to March 1 of each year, the AIPAC must meet to discuss whether it concurs with the educational offerings extended by the district to American Indian students. Members either issue a vote of concurrence or nonconcurrence. The Mahtomedi Schools AIPAC voted concurrence, Middlebrook said.
During 2021-22, the Mahtomedi district was one of the 171 districts participating in the Achievement and Integration (A&I) program. The purpose of the program, established in Minnesota statutes, is to pursue racial and economic integration, increase student achievement, create equitable educational opportunities and reduce academic disparities based on student diverse racial, ethnic and economic backgrounds in Minnesota public schools. When paired with North St. Paul public schools, as it has since 2009, Mahtomedi is eligible for A&I funding. To access this supplemental funding, Mahtomedi needs a plan approved by the board, said Jennifer Reichel, director of teaching and learning. The board unanimously reviewed and approved the A&I plan, which will be submitted to the Minnesota Department of Education by the March 15 deadline.
The board next meets at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 23, in the District Center Community Room, 1520 Mahtomedi Avenue.
— Loretta Harding
Log In
