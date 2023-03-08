When it comes to roofing, the Mahtomedi School Board took the stance that you get what you pay for. It unanimously approved a resolution of intent to sell long-term facilities maintenance (LTFM) bonds at its Feb. 23 meeting.

The district’s financial team realized that the annual $500,000 it receives from the yearly $1.3 million in LTFM funds wasn’t going to be enough to pay for roofing upkeep, said Jeff Priess, director of finance and operations.

