For over five decades, Manitou Days has been a staple event in White Bear Lake, bringing the community together.
The three-week festival will take place from June 15 to July 4, comprised of various events located throughout the city. This year’s theme is “A Century of Community.”
Volunteer Chair Paul Carlson has been a part of Manitou Days for 25 years.
“I’ve been running the parade mostly with my friend Ken Peterson, who passed away last year, and may he rest in peace,” Carlson said. “So far we have 35 events, and it kicks off with Marketfest. We have the parade, boat show, garage sale, the button contest, writing contest, fishing contest and ending with the fireworks.”
One new event this summer is an art fair in West Park.
“It brings out the community and the best in people,” Carlson said. “Grab the White Bear Press pullout schedule when that gets published, and you’ll find out all about everything that’s going on.”
According to White Bear Lake City Manager Lindy Crawford, the City Council and staff have traditionally contributed time and public resources to Manitou Days.
“I’m looking forward to another wonderful Manitou Days,” Mayor Dan Louismet said. “Growing up here, I always look forward to that, and it’s always a blast. I’m sure it’ll be another good one.”
White Bear Lake Marketfest will celebrate its 33rd season from June 15 to July 27. The city has contributed financially to Marketfest since 1998 after Main Street assumed its operation from the Economic Development Corporation (EDC).
Crawford said that the financial participation of the city is similar to last year. The 2023 budget contains a $7,000 appropriation for financial support of Marketfest. The money assists with electrical safety insurance and related operational costs.
“For anyone who’s been in downtown White Bear Lake during that time, we bring in about (3,000) to 5,000 people per night,” said Lisa Beecroft, event coordinator. “We have live entertainment on two stages, a classic car show, 180 to 200 vendors per night, food trucks, merchant services and a lot of the downtown White Bear businesses participate as well, which is always great.”
She noted that there will be kids’ activities, including inflatables and pony rides. “It’s just a great way to showcase our downtown White Bear Lake area and really get the community engaged for seven weeks of the summertime.”
This year’s Marketfest theme weeks are as follows:
June 15: Manitou Days kickoff and kiddie parade
June 22: White Bear Lake history night
June 29: Avenue for the Arts
July 6: Biz kids/biz seniors night
July 13: Public safety night
July 20: AFSA Science and agriculture night
July 27: Environmental Resource Expo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.