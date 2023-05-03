White Bear Lake prepares for Manitou Days

The Manitou Days Parade helps kick off the 3-week festival. This year’s parade is on June 16 at 6:30 p.m., followed by a community beach dance.

 Paul Dols

For over five decades, Manitou Days has been a staple event in White Bear Lake, bringing the community together.  

The three-week festival will take place from June 15 to July 4, comprised of various events located throughout the city. This year’s theme is “A Century of Community.”

