Fletcher Driscoll had a passion for all things water.
He was 5 when his family moved to their Dellwood lake home in 1937, and he never left. The longtime resident, known for a kind and generous heart, love of conversation, old boats and, most of all, family, died March 8 at age 90.
His entire life was spent with the wind in his face, racing over water in sailboats and iceboats, water skiing and simply enjoying life on the lake.
“I always related to water,” Fletcher once said in one of many Press articles about the man, his views on lake level, a latest boat project or other nautical pursuits.
Not surprisingly, that connection led to a doctorate in hydrogeology, where Fletcher specialized in not just groundwater, but all water on or near the surface of the earth.
His team of environmental consultants comprising Fletcher Driscoll & Associates prepared expert reports and trial testimony in areas of contaminant hydrogeology and water supply wells. They also provided support for clients seeking compliance with state and federal superfund regulations.
Closer to home, Fletcher’s legacy would include an unwavering commitment to the sailing community. He is credited with reviving the majestic A-boat fleet that races on White Bear Lake every summer, and graciously provided dock space at his home marina for the large scows.
The sailboats, designed by Johnson Boat Works, were nonexistent on the lake for 70 years. A 1932 storm destroyed many of the A-boats and they were not seen again until 2000, when Fletcher restored a wooden scow so he could take his family sailing. He and wife Beverley, married in 1956, have four sons and eight grandchildren.
But it didn’t stop there. Excitement for A-boat sailing spread through White Bear Yacht Club sailors and grew as a “result of his magnificent vision and generosity,” as one member put it. There were at times as many as 10 boats moored at Fletcher’s dock, giving the lake the largest active A fleet anywhere.
“He was the Godfather of A-scows,” noted Gene Altstatt, the Yacht Club’s fleet liaison. “Fletcher brought me into the A-scow world about five years ago. It’s been a real joy in my life.”
Altstatt said he will miss listening to Fletcher’s sailing stories as he “held court” on the docks before and after Monday races. “Everyone enjoyed hearing him. He was a larger-than-life-kinda guy.”
Longtime friend and A-boat sailor Jeff Schafer will never forget the handshake.
“Fletcher had an iron-grip handshake. It was unique to him,” Schafer recalled. “And it always came with a genuine smile. He greeted everyone that way. He really enjoyed people.”
Schafer, who lives in Grant, became acquainted with Fletcher 12 years ago at the White Bear Boat Show. Fletcher invited him to his barn where every Saturday morning, other enthusiasts gather to restore vintage wooden boats. Boat building and restoration in the backyard barn was a favorite hobby.
“I showed up and was warmly welcomed,” Schafer said. “He was so willing to share his knowledge with me, a rookie to the sailing world. He taught me so much.”
Taking people with similar interests under his wing was a common trait for Fletcher, who was all about introducing sailing to the next generation.
“He created opportunity for many people, including me,” shared Steve Wiberg, A-boat sailor and close friend of the Driscolls, who was also part of the Saturday morning crew.
“After every meeting or simple conversation, if you didn’t learn something from Fletcher, you weren’t listening,” Wiberg said. “And he could be very convincing. Many of our projects may have been better suited for a ‘Vikings fire.’ Fletcher would say, ‘a boat has a soul, and it was worth saving.’ In many ways this was very true.
“I know I speak for others when I say we will miss his friendship, knowledge and ability to mentor,” said Wiberg, who lives in Mahtomedi. “Most importantly, how he brought a sense of community and family to everything he touched is a wonderful lesson for everyone who knew him.”
One of Fletcher’s oldest sailing buddies is perhaps Steve Johnson, who said it was his friend’s calm demeanor that he remembers most. “Fletcher never had a bad day. He was always optimistic, always had a ‘we can do this’ attitude.”
Johnson will be forever grateful for Fletcher’s restoration of the A-boat fleet on White Bear Lake. “Bringing them back was a tremendous thing,” he said.
It was Fletcher who gave Johnson the opportunity to skipper a 1963 A-boat, dubbed “Gryphon” (the A boats had Harry Potter names to attract young sailors). The scow was the last A boat produced by Johnson Boat Works, founded by Steve’s grandfather.
Fletcher’s nautical legacy extends to the public community room at Boat Works Commons. When the room was being built in 2014, it was Fletcher who was tapped by the city manager to head up a maritime preservation committee. He and his group of volunteers restored the 1973 Johnson C boat on display. That year, he was Manitou Days Volunteer of the Year.
If there is a recurring theme in the remembrances, it is that Fletcher will leave a void that no one can fill. One thing is obvious: people feel fortunate to have known him.
“Sailors upon sailors going back decades are connected to Fletcher,” Altstatt observed. “He brought a lot of people into sailing. We will miss his presence, on and off the water.”
As a sidenote: When a sailor dies, he or she can be honored with the sounding of eight bells; meaning “end of the watch”. The term is also used in an obituary as a nautical euphemism for “finished.”
