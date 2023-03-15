Fletcher Driscoll had a passion for all things water. 

He was 5 when his family moved to their Dellwood lake home in 1937, and he never left. The longtime resident, known for a kind and generous heart, love of conversation, old boats and, most of all, family, died March 8 at age 90. 

