’76 Rum to host launch party at Manitou Grill

Peter Markoe and his son Nate's rum company launched in December 2021, but this White Bear Lake business has a history dating back to before the Revolutionary War.
’76 Rum — as in the famous year, 1776 — pays homage to the Revolutionary War and the Markoes’ personal family ties to that time period. According to Peter Markoe, throughout the 1600s and 1700s, the Markoe family owned a company of sugar cane farms in the Caribbean. This family history made the father and son duo want to get back into the rum business a mere 300 years later.
“As a family, we kind of kidded about it that we were rumrunners back in the day, so why not tap into it and see what happens? It felt like a natural tie,” said Peter Markoe.
Today, the sugar that is used to make ’76 Rum is still grown on the same farm in the St. Croix Islands that was owned by the Markoe family over 300 years ago. That sugar is shipped to Harmony, Minnesota, to be distilled at Harmony Distillery and then distributed out of Roseville.
The name ’76 Rum comes from another piece of family history. The family said that during the Revolutionary War the family patriots fought under the Markoe family flag prior to the introduction of the American flag we know today.
“We’re a patriotic bunch,” said Peter Markoe.
That feeling of patriotism is strong within their family business, so the owners have decided to donate a portion of their proceeds to charities that support veterans.
“We have our profits going the Minnesota Military Family Foundation, the VFW, American Legion and the ultimate goal is to have our own foundation one day,” said Nate Markoe.
’76 Rum will hold a launch party April 2 at Manitou Grill in White Bear Lake to celebrate the new business. The party will have a Caribbean theme with drink specials and appetizers that will incorporate ’76 Rum.
As the owners celebrate their new business, they’re excited to be working with their family.
“I’ve always wanted to be in business with my dad,” said Nate Markoe.
The two owners explain that they’re proud to be a local family business that’s White Bear Lake-born and raised and gives back to a cause they’re passionate about.
Staff Writer Corinne Stremmel can be reached by calling 651-407-1226 or emailing lowdownnews@presspubs.com.
