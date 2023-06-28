Living with a genetic disease that robs young boys of muscle function has not stopped 9-year-old Brecken Kinney.
Diagnosed with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) just shy of his third birthday, Brecken could be one of the lucky boys afflicted with the neurological disorder.
“Call it intuition, but something didn’t seem right,” recalled Brecken’s mom, Marit Sivertson. “Brecken was delayed with crawling and walking and frequently tripped, which are all symptoms of DMD. He wasn’t able to move the same way as other kids at the playground.”
About one in 3,300 male children are born worldwide with the rare and fatal disease, which is extremely rare in girls. They lack sufficient dystrophin, a protein that helps keep the body’s muscle cells intact. Without it, muscles progressively weaken to the point those with the deadly disease are bound to a wheelchair, usually by age 12. Heart function and breathing are also affected.
Life expectancy is mid-to-late 20s. There is no cure.
But there is hope.
After Brecken’s parents received his diagnosis, the Mahtomedi couple began a diligent search for treatment and care. What they found was an experimental gene therapy offered at Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus, Ohio.
It was 2019, Brecken was 5. He was one of 40 boys in the world accepted into a groundbreaking clinical trial that may have saved his life.
“What is so incredible about this therapy is Brecken looks and acts like a normal kid. While his peers with DMD at this age are beginning to lose the ability to walk, he plays soccer, swims and dives and is walking up stairs (difficulty climbing stairs is another sign),” Sivertson said. “His peers are declining but because Brecken was blessed with this opportunity to be invited in this gene therapy trial, he is thriving.”
Sivertson, a health law attorney, and her husband, James Kinney, a software engineer, spent a lot of time traveling back and forth to Ohio. They still make the trip for checkups with the research team. The hospital is a world-renowned center for treatment of children with DMD, Sivertson noted. She credits physicians at Gillette’s Children Hospital with making the diagnosis after noticing signs of the disease early on.
Gene therapy involves a one-time administration of the missing dystrophin protein. While it isn’t a cure, Brecken’s parents are hopeful the therapy will change the trajectory of the disease.
“We remain positive,” Sivertson remarked. “While the future is uncertain with a child living with a disease like this, we concentrate on what is within our control: the here and now. Brecken is a happy, smart, precocious, about-to-be fourth grader. His resiliency is unwavering. It is inspiring to see that as a parent.”
Duchenne is the most common type of muscular dystrophy in children. A genetic disease, it is passed on by the mother, who is a carrier; in less common cases, there is a spontaneous gene mutation in the offspring, causing the protein deficiency.
Brecken’s two younger siblings, Avery and Emerson, are not affected.
Well researched on the disease, Sivertson is now working to raise awareness. She testified last month before a Food and Drug Administration (FDA) advisory committee reviewing the first-ever gene therapy treatment and is thrilled to report approval has been granted (see sidebar).
There is a caveat to the approval, however. The June 22 decision limits the gene therapy to 4- and 5-year-olds until confirmatory trial results come in. Sivertson feels it’s unfortunate the government agency has delayed a broader label.
“It’s incomprehensible to think that parents of older boys with Duchenne must be told their sons do not have access to this therapy and must continue to wait. Time is not on their side,” commented the Mahtomedi mom. “Each day that passes, these boys’ muscles continue to deteriorate. Their sons continue to lose function that they will not get back.”
Sivertson said the family is now turning their focus to “paying it forward” on the advocacy front.
“We have been given this life-changing opportunity for our son,” she shared. “All boys deserve this opportunity, so we are starting the Brecken Roy Kinney Foundation to find a cure.”
Raising awareness with policymakers and fundraising for research and development will be a large part of the foundation’s efforts.
“We will push FDA to approve as expeditiously as possible a broad label with no restrictions once trial results are available in 8 to 12 months,” Sivertson promised. “Gene therapy uses very expensive drugs. We need to turn our attention to advocating to insurance companies and state programs to include coverage for this therapy. We also know the earlier a boy receives therapy, the better the clinical benefit to preserve muscle strength. Adding Duchenne muscular dystrophy to the newborn screening panel in Minnesota and across the country is also critical for parents to know right away so they can pursue gene therapy and other therapies that come down the line.
“It’s one prick on the heel. It’s a no brainer.”
More information on DMD can be found at www.parentprojectmd.org/about-duchenne/.
