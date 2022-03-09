The historic 4 Seasons of Mahtomedi is closing its doors. Owners Brandon Bevins and Austin Bevins took over the restaurant in September 2019 with big plans to spruce up the diner and bring a casual dining experience to folks in the community.
But like many restaurants, 4 Seasons became yet another casualty of the pandemic. Barely six months after opening, the restaurant industry received shutdown orders March 17, causing the 4 Seasons owners to pivot their business model to takeout and delivery services only.
“We were met with a global pandemic and revenue losses because of it, but we’re very appreciative for the support,” said Brandon. “Takeout was amazing for the first six months of shutdown. The community really rose up.”
The brothers had to learn to adapt to changing health and safety requirements throughout the pandemic and focused their energy on keeping their customers and employees safe.
The pandemic is still not over, and like other restaurants across the country, 4 Seasons is seeing major supply chain delays and poor quality in produce items.
“Prices are going up. It’s about an extra $40 to $60 per case of bacon, which means we’re paying almost 50 cents per slice of bacon, and that’s just not viable for us,” said Brandon.
The owners started to see some red flags pop up at the end of December and into early January. They knew prices were going to increase and that inflation wasn’t ending soon, and road construction on Minnesota State Highway 244 this summer is anticipated to keep some customers from being able to dine at their restaurant.
With these obstacles in mind, the Bevins brothers decided it was time to close things down.
“We have determined that due to circumstances beyond our control, we will be closing our door permanently at the end of the day Wednesday, March 30,” the owners said in a statement.
Until then, 4 Seasons will stay open, preparing all of their loyal customers’ favorites.
“I appreciate all the support that we’ve gotten, and when times were tough people were still helping out where they could. I don’t blame anyone who couldn’t afford to go out,” Austin said.
As for what’s next for the brothers, it’s hard to know what direction they’ll take since they both have a passion for the restaurant industry. For Austin, he’s not sure exactly what’s next but is still thankful for the support his restaurant has received in the meantime.
Similarly, Brandon admits that the pandemic has been an emotional time and has taken a lot out of him personally, but he knows he wants to spend more time with his family.
“I’ll always love restaurants,” said Brandon. “But maybe this is a good time to change directions.”
As the two say farewell to their restaurant, they want to give one last resounding “thank you” to their customers and hope that they continue to support other Mahtomedi businesses.
Staff Writer Corinne Stremmel can be reached by calling 651-407-1226 or emailing lowdownnews@presspubs.com.
