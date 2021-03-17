36th annual wedding show coming in April

Press Publications’ annual Wedding Show will be held 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, April 11, at the White Bear Country Inn, 4940 Hwy. 61.
The event will be set up a little different than years past because of COVID-19 guidelines.
Safety procedures in place include:
•Masks are required.
•Booths will be 6 feet or more apart.
•Hand sanitizer will be available.
•1-hour bride attendee time slots to comply with reduced capacity.
•Groups of 3 or fewer.
•Social distancing guidelines should be followed.
•Show floor will be marked one way.
•All food samples must be prepackaged for brides.
The event will once again have Rat Pack Entertainment with Gary LaRue. There will be approximately 25 vendors on hand showcasing their goods and services. Returning vendors include Lebens Floral and Garden Center and Rudy's Redeye Grill.
New vendors featured this year include Wildwood RV, Bridal Boutique and Stonehouse Catering.
Tickets for the event are $5 per person and are available by presale only. Brides are free with registration. Click here to purchase tickets online or call 651-407-1200 to reserve your tickets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.