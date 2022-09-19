The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on Highway 61 south of County Road J near the border of Hugo and White Bear Township at 8:22 a.m. Monday, Sept. 19. A Ford Expedition was traveling southbound on Highway 61 south of Leibel St. when it rear-ended a Dodge Dart attempting to turn left into 5900 Highway 61. The Ford Expedition pushed the Dodge Dart into the northbound lanes of Highway 61 and was then struck head on by a Volvo XC90.

