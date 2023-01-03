This is the opening week of the 94th session of the Minnesota Legislature. Members take oaths of office and elect leaders and officers.
Learn about local lawmakers’ priorities in Press Publications’ Legislative Preview.
Sen. Heather Gustafson
Minnesota Senate
District 36
651-296-1253
I look forward to getting to work for our community in my first year as your state senator. I will have the honor of serving as Vice Chair of the Education Finance Committee and will also serve on the Ag and Rural Development Committee and the Jobs and Economic Development Committee.
My top priority is providing our schools with the resources they need for students, families, and staff to succeed. I’ve seen what happens when the state doesn’t do its job - it means cuts to programs, bigger class sizes, and higher property taxes. The state must fulfill its responsibility for the education of our children, and that means funding mental health and fully funding special education.
People also should feel safe in their community. I support increased funding for our local police departments, as well as support for victims of domestic violence, and additional community mental health resources to make sure everyone has access to the help they may need.
It’s also time for sensible tax relief, especially for our senior citizens living on a fixed income. We will take a strong look at making changes to help them, as well as other measures that could provide relief for those who need it most.
Minnesotans believe in protecting rights, not taking them away. I will work with my colleagues to protect reproductive rights this year, because everyone deserves autonomy over their own body and freedom from government overreach in our medical decisions.
The budget forecast makes it clear we can afford to do some big things this year for Minnesota, but unfortunately too often in the past the legislature has failed to do its job. I was elected to deliver results, not gridlock, and that’s my promise to our community. I look forward to getting to work in St. Paul, and I encourage my new constituents to reach out to my office with any questions, comments, or concerns. It is my honor to serve as your voice in the Senate, and I look forward to hearing from you.
Rep. Elliott Engen
Minnesota House of Representatives
District 36A
651-202-8702 (C)
As Assistant Minority Leader for the house Republicans, I look forward to building relationships with DFL colleagues to find ways to make Minnesota an affordable and safe place to live, work, and raise a family.
Recently, we learned that the state has a $17.6 billion surplus. Now is the time to allow Minnesotans to grow their own savings accounts instead of the state government’s. With record inflation, rising costs, and economic uncertainty, it’s time to cut taxes for Main Street businesses and working families across the state, and abide by our promise to eliminate the tax on social security for our seniors. I am hopeful that we can end this tax at the beginning of session.
As a member of the Public Safety Committee, I will prioritize law enforcement recruitment, retention, and mental health resources to combat record crime in the metro and surrounding suburbs. Supporting our police and first responders is the first step in fostering safer communities for all.
I will also advocate for school safety programs and an increased focus on mental health services for our students.
As a new member, it is my commitment to stay transparent and accountable to the voters I work for, and I look forward to having regular communication with you through Town Halls and office hours.
With any questions or concerns, feel free to contact by phone or email.
Thank you for allowing me to serve you in St. Paul.
Sen. Karin Housley
Minnesota Senate District 33
Sen.Karin.Housley@
senate.mn.
As 2022 draws to a close, it’s time to reflect on unfinished business from the previous Legislative Session and consider our priorities as we head into 2023 with a budget year on the horizon. I’ve heard the concerns of families across the district—inflation, the surplus, crime, and the healthcare staffing crisis are all on their minds. Though leadership has changed in the Senate, Minnesotans are looking for Legislators to work together in addressing these issues to move our state forward.
Since 2023 is a budget year, the top priority will be addressing inflation and the disbursement of the historic $17.6 billion surplus. This number is clear evidence of the constant over-taxation of Minnesotans. Families are suffering at the hands of inflation and are concerned about a possible recession. This year’s work will call for bipartisan solutions that responsibly utilize the surplus, while providing much-needed tax relief to families across the state.
Many families are also concerned about the uptick in crimes across the state. Despite challenging factors, law enforcement officers have worked tirelessly to keep our communities safe. As a Legislature, we must listen to our officers and their concerns. It is important that we continue to support law enforcement, ensure continued transparency and accountability in prosecution decisions, and hold judges and prosecutors accountable when it comes to sentencing violent criminals. Families across the state deserve to feel safe in their homes and communities.
There have also been large gaps left in the long-term care workforce, and the shortages have not gone unnoticed. These facilities serve our most vulnerable citizens, and we need to provide them support as they address the staffing crisis. Everyone across the state deserves access to high-quality medical care and services. We attempted to address this problem last year, and it’s time we revisit the issue.
It is so important that we address last year’s unfinished business, while also prioritizing the needs of families across the state. I’m confident that in doing so, our Legislature will come together with bipartisan solutions that address the everyday problems facing Minnesotans.
Sen. Judy Seeberger
Minnesota Senate District 41
651-297-8060
sen.judy.seeberger@
senate.mn
My top priorities for the 2023 legislative session are to ease the burden of inflation and lower costs for seniors and working families, strengthen opportunity in Minnesota schools, and work for safe, thriving communities. Our state’s historic budget surplus demonstrates that we have the resources needed to do all of those items and more. It also shows that gridlock and division left billions of dollars on the bottom line from the last legislative session, rather than doing something to improve Minnesotans’ lives. That kind of inaction is unacceptable, and is one of the most important reasons I ran for office this year.
I believe the legislature’s first priority should be eliminating the tax on Socials Security benefits so that seniors are not taxed on benefits they earned through hard work throughout their time in the workforce. I also believe we need to take action to lower the cost of childcare and healthcare so that families can thrive.
Minnesota’s schools have faced incredible challenges due to COVID-19. I saw them as a parent and as a classroom teacher. I believe we need to take the opportunity to bring back career and technical education, to ensure we are no longer 50th in the nation in the ratio of students to school counselors and provide greater mental health services to our kids.
Finally, we need to address public safety by ensuring local police, fire and EMS have the resources they need. Serving on a rural fire department and EMS unit makes it clear to me that we have a workforce crisis in all of our emergency and public safety professions, and we need pension reform, new resources, and fresh approaches to tackle those challenges.
Rep. Brion Curran
Minnesota House of Representatives
District 36B
651-343-7023
First, I want to thank the residents of House District 36B for trusting me to bring community concerns to St. Paul. It is an honor and privilege to serve, and I look forward to hearing more about what is important to you. I am grateful to be seated as Vice Chair of the Sustainable Infrastructure Committee in addition to serving on the Human Services Policy, Public Safety, and Judiciary Finance & Civil Law committees.
Heading into the 2023 Legislative Session, I am focusing on several issues I heard about from neighbors while campaigning. These include (but are not limited to) improvements to disability services, eliminating tax on Social Security, protections for the LGBTQ+ community, legalization of recreational cannabis, protecting reproductive rights, responsible management of our state budget, maximizing federal dollars to reduce state and local costs, funding public education to help reduce local property taxes, and improving our public safety systems to create safer communities for all. It is my goal to support legislation that allows for Minnesotans to thrive.
I look forward to serving our community over the next biennium and encourage you to reach out to me to discuss any issues you believe the state can help with. Should you need resources, I am happy to connect you with those who can assist. I am here to listen, learn, and deliver results for you.
Rep. Patti Anderson
Minnesota House of Representatives District 33A
Rep.Patti.Anderson@
651-296-3018
As a member of the Tax Committee, my top priority for the 2023 legislative session will be returning our state’s record-setting $17.6 billion surplus to Minnesotans. A surplus of this magnitude should not just be spent. Instead, it should be returned to the people in the form of one-time rebate checks, tax cuts, and the full elimination of the tax on social security. There is bipartisan support to end the tax on social security benefits, and I am hopeful that we can accomplish this quickly next session.
It’s important to note that $12 billion of the $17.6 billion surplus is one-time money which means this is not the time to grow government spending. We can spend part of the surplus on urgent needs facing our state. Public safety is one area where we should make investments. As crime continues to rise across the state, we must ensure law enforcement has the resources they need to keep our communities safe. However, we cannot spend more taxpayer dollars on growing our bureaucracy which would only put our state at risk for a deficit in the future.
I will also be serving on the Education Finance Committee. As we all know, our children have suffered academically from the school closures that occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic. As a state, we must find solutions to help our children get caught up so they can thrive and be successful.
Family budgets continue to be stretched thin by higher grocery, gas, and energy bills. Beyond public safety and K-12 education, we need to prioritize returning the surplus back to Minnesotans. I look forward to working with my colleagues to give families meaningful tax relief during this time of economic uncertainty.
