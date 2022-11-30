WHITE BEAR LAKE — Several potential fee hikes for 2023 are up for consideration when the City Council convenes again on Dec. 13.
The City Council did not take action on the proposed 2023 fee schedule at its Nov. 22 meeting, but held a first reading of the ordinance that would establish it.
The ordinance would increase ambulance rates by 5% to support operations and capital expenditures. According to the agenda packet, rates for the following would go up in 2023:
• Basic life support: $1,628, up from $1,550.
• Advanced life support 1: $2,143, up from $2,040.
• Advanced life support 2: $2,336, up from $2,225.
• Mileage per mile: $35, up from $33.
The rent at Pioneer Manor also would go up by 5%, but that increase wouldn’t start until April to give renters notice of the change. The rent hike is in anticipation of higher natural gas prices and to cover unforeseen building maintenance issues.
At the Sports Center, ice rental rates would go up by $10 to be competitive with other area rinks, while skating school registrations would increase by $2 a week to cover personnel costs. Contract and drop-in rates for figure skaters would also rise — early morning contract sessions would increase by $7 a session, while morning drop-ins would be $12 a session and afternoon drop-ins $16 a session. Skate show participation fees expanded by $5.
White Bear Lake residents who want to rent a slip at the municipal marina for the season won’t see an increase to their rate — $2,500 — though nonresidents will pay $2,800.
The fee schedule also calls for raising the water consumption rates and the infrastructure fees to fund operating and capital expenditures in the city’s water department.
For residential water consumption of 0-6,000 gallons, the flat fee would be $14.56, up from $14.16. The flat fee for commercial water consumption would jump to $14.08 for the same gallon range, up from $13.67.
The residential infrastructure fee, meanwhile, would go from $6 per quarter to $11 per quarter, while the commercial fee would increase from $21 per quarter to $30.
The surface water management fee for residential units will stay put at $7 per quarter in 2023, while commercial entities with an actual residential equivalent unit (REU) of one to three will pay the $7 rate multiplied by their actual REU each quarter. Commercial entities with REUs greater than three will pay the $7 rate multiplied by three.
The proposed refuse and recycling rates for 2023 are as follows:
• 30 gallons for seniors: $13.28, up from $12.78.
• 30 gallons: $13.54, up from $13.
• 60 gallons: $20.16, up from $18.61.
• 90 gallons: $27.79, up from $25.08.
City Manager Lindy Crawford also recommended charging an escrow to applicants for larger projects that require additional staff time and review. That way, the burden of such applications is not placed on taxpayers as a whole but on individual applicants. The proposed planning and zoning fees and escrow rates are as follows:
• Concept plan review: $200 fee.
• Administrative variance: $100 fee, up from $25.
• Comprehensive plan amendment: $5,000 escrow.
• Conditional use permits: $1,000 escrow.
• Environmental review: $1,000 fee, $10,000 escrow.
• Planned unit development: $5,000 escrow.
• Rezoning application: $1,000 escrow.
• Preliminary plats for subdivisions: $1,500 escrow.
• Text amendment: $1,500 escrow.
• Traffic/travel demand management study: $500 fee, $5,000 escrow.
City staff also recommended that commercial electrical permit fees be calculated by valuation, plus a state surcharge.
Since the city sold the Armory to the White Bear Lake Historical Society — and the building was later closed on Nov. 4 — rental fees related to that building will be removed from the 2023 fee schedule.
The council also took the following actions Nov. 22:
• Swore in new police officers Phonvelai Sorensen and William Fink.
• Approved a resolution awarding the sale of the 2022B general obligation bonds in the aggregate principal amount of $6,990,000 for the public safety building renovation project. The average annual tax levy needed for the bond is $17,000 less than initially anticipated, and the tax levy range will be between $358,000-$556,000 per year.
• Designated polling places for 2023 elections.
• Authorized a contract renewal with the Woodbury Animal Humane Society.
• Executed a limited-use permit with the Minnesota Department of Transportation for a monument sign at Trunk Highway 694 and White Bear Avenue
• Certified miscellaneous private property assessments for recovery of city expenses.
• Authorized renewal of Ramsey County Law Enforcement Consortium mutual aid agreement.
• Designated board of director appointees for the Local Government Information Systems Association.
