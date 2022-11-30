WHITE BEAR LAKE — Several potential fee hikes for 2023 are up for consideration when the City Council convenes again on Dec. 13.

The City Council did not take action on the proposed 2023 fee schedule at its Nov. 22 meeting, but held a first reading of the ordinance that would establish it.

