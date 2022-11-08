It’s Election Day 2022. In Ramsey and Washington counties, people are headed to the polls to cast their votes if they didn’t already do so. Polls close at 8 p.m. and then the counting will begin.
We will follow all of the local races and post results when they are available. Continue to check back, as more and more results will be added throughout the evening. All totals are preliminary.
Minnesota Senate District 33
Minnesota Senate District 36
Minnesota Senate District 41
Minnesota Senate District 44
Minnesota House District 33A
Minnesota House District 36A
Minnesota House District 36B
Minnesota House District 41A
Minnesota House District 44B
Washington County Board of Commissioners - District 2
Birchwood Village – Mayor
Birchwood Village - City Council (elect 2)
Dellwood - City Council (elect 2)
Gem Lake - City Council (elect 2)
Grant – City Council (elect 2)
Pine Springs – City Council (elect 2)
V. Christopher Kardashian
Pine Springs – City Council Special Election
Vadnais Heights – City Council (elect 2)
White Bear Township – Board Supervisor Seat A
White Bear Township – Board Supervisor Seat B (elect 1)
Willernie – City Council (elect 2)
Mahtomedi School Board (elect 3)
