Editor’s note: Due to the ongoing pandemic, fish fries may look quite a bit different this year. Please check in ahead of time regarding the event and COVID-19 restrictions.
For Christians, Lent is a season of solemnity, where people practice self-denial and atonement leading up to the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ. So how do all-you-can-eat-with-all-the-fixings fish fries at local restaurants and churches figure into that?
The fish fry tradition is most strongly associated with the Roman Catholic community, but churches and organizations of all denominations (or none at all) have participated.
According to Wikipedia, the ritual of fasting during the Lent season dates back to the first century CE. The practice has changed quite a bit over the centuries — but it started as a fast and was eventually established as a 40-day abstinence from the meat of warm-blooded animals. This form of penance was meant to recognize the suffering and forbearance of Christ's 40 days in the desert while he was tested by the devil. This year's Lent season began Feb. 17 and ends April 3.
Fish fries are also a way to celebrate Midwestern roots, since many places in Minnesota and Wisconsin were settled by German and Polish Catholics who did not typically eat meat on Fridays. Proximity to freshwater lakes means that a fish fry might feature fresh walleye, bass, perch, bluegill or even catfish in addition to the more widespread choices, cod and tilapia.
Religious or not, Press Publications has compiled a list of fish fries in the northeast metro where you can find your own Lenten meal. Many local restaurants also offer fish fry meals at this time of year.
Maplewood: 5-8 Club, 2289 Minnehaha Ave. E. Fridays through April 2. Lunch $9.99 or all-you-can-eat dinner for $14.99 includes cod, French fries and coleslaw. More info 651-735-5858.
Maplewood: St. Jerome, March 26, curbside pickup and pre-order only. Hand-battered deep fried cod: $10 for 1, $12 for two, $14 for three. Preorder and prepaid curbside pick-up only at 380 E. Roselawn Ave. Preorder at 651-771-8494 or stjeromefishfry.givesmart.com or stjeromeschool.org
Maplewood: Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Feb. 19 and 26, March 5, 12, 19 and 26. $10 to-go only. 1695 Kennard St. in Kenney Hall. Dinner includes fried fish fillets with coleslaw, mac and cheese, roll. More info presentationofmary.org/all-events/event/meatless-meals/.
Mahtomedi: 4 Seasons Restaurant, 114 Mahtomedi Ave. 11:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m every Friday during Lent. A “Lent box” is available for take-out or Dine in (with reservation). The Box $11.99: 2 pcs (6oz) Battered Fried Cod, full side of Mashed Potatoes & Gravy, and a side of Tarter sauce. Add two more pieces of Fried Cod for $5. More info at 651-429-2201 and thefourseasonsrestaurant.com.
White Bear Lake: Cabin 21, 4150 Hoffman Rd. Fridays lunch or dinner. Wild Alaskan Cod battered, French fries, creamy coleslaw $13.00. More info 651-340-8415.
White Bear Lake: St. Pius X, 3878 Highland Ave., Feb. 26 and March 26. Curbside to-go dinner includes fried or baked cod, baked potato, coleslaw and dinner roll. Cost is $12. Preorders, additional details available at https://churchofstpiusx.org/winterfest.
White Bear Lake: Red Lobster, 2925 White Bear Ave. Indulge in hand-battered, wild-caught cod served with fries and coleslaw for $11.99.
White Bear Lake: VFW Post 1782, 4496 Lake Ave S. Friday Fish Fry through Easter. Reservations limited to 90 minutes due to high demand. Take Out is also available. More info (651) 426-4944.
White Bear Lake: The Village Sports Bar at the Stadium, 3600 Hoffman Rd. Fish Fry Fridays $14.99 for center cut Atlantic Cod Tenderloins (beer battered & fried or broiled), choice of potato and coleslaw. More info 651.770.8670 or villageinnstadium.com.
