2020 Year in Review

As each year comes to an end, it is a tradition of the White Bear Press to highlight some of the most memorable stories of the year. How our lives changed from January through December. The dominant headline of the year was the COVID-19 pandemic. Every issue of the White Bear Press from the middle of March through today reported the various ways COVID-19 impacted our communities. Families lost loved ones, community events were canceled, and many local businesses had to close. The death of George Floyd in our neighboring city and the 2020 election were other major headlines that deeply affected our readers. These stories and more prompted readers to share their opinions on our editorial pages throughout the year, perhaps to a greater extent than ever before.
Although 2020 brought its fair share of challenges, the news wasn’t all bad.
Some of the other top stories in 2020 included: Mahtomedi High School’s state hockey championship; unique ways to celebrate birthdays, prom, graduation and the holidays; progress of the Lake Links Trail, the state ban of TCE; the mask sewers; teachers pivoting to distance learning; ReGrow White Bear Lake’s efforts to boost local restaurants; non-profits stepping up to help those in need; theatre productions, art classes, history and educational programs, fundraisers and other events held online or live-streamed; new leadership in city councils; outdoor recreation; and much more.
The stories and photos published throughout the year bring home the value of a community newspaper. It is news and information readers won’t find anywhere else.
We hope you enjoy this retrospective issue as we all look forward to 2021.
— Amy Johnson
JANUARY
• Richard and Marylou Houle of Hugo granted 800 feet of their front yard for a snowmobile trail. Hugo Snowmobile Club President John Udstuen called the newly granted access “a big deal.”
• Tom Snell stepped down as executive director of the White Bear Area Chamber of Commerce. Shari Wilson took the helm, while Snell remained part time.
• The state Supreme Court heard arguments in the 8-year-old lawsuit against the DNR brought by the White Bear Lake Restoration Association, which alleged the DNR mismanaged permits resulting in low lake levels.
• With assistance of forensic genealogy, human remains found in Barron County, Wisconsin, were identified as Kraig King, a White Bear Lake man who went missing in 1982. The manner of death was determined to be homicide, and the Barron County Sheriff’s Department seeks the public’s help as an investigation continues.
• Shuxin Lan, of White Bear Lake, was convicted for sex trafficking at his massage parlor businesses in White Bear Lake and Woodbury.
• A clinical agreement between University of Minnesota, University of Minnesota Physicians, and Fairview Health Services resulted in name changes for several local clinics. HealthEast Clinic-Vadnais Heights was renamed M Health Fairview Clinic-Vadnais Heights. St. John’s Hospital became M Health Fairview St. John’s Hospital, and the nearby clinic is M Health Fairview Clinic-Maplewood.
• The White Bear Rotary Club celebrated its 40th anniversary this year. Club members reflected on the club’s many accomplishments and contributions over the years, including to the Rotary Park Nature Preserve, the monument and sidewalk at Clark and Lake Avenues, Lakeshore Players Theatre box office, Bear’ly Open, STRIVE Scholarship program, Taste of White Bear, blood drives, senior picnics, the restored caboose at the depot, and many other community service and beautification projects.
• The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency allowed Water Gremlin to resume operations of its volatile organic compounds (VOCs) coatings under certain conditions. The Neighborhood Concerned Citizens Group voiced concerns that the company will go back to business as usual without continued oversight.
• The White Bear Lake City Council approved the purchase of a new ladder truck at a cost of $1 million, less than budgeted.
• Site plans for a new 82,000-square-foot turf facility to be built on the footprint of the old Vadnais Dome were unveiled at the city’s Planning Commission meeting. The new facility will hold a full-size soccer field and additional parking spots. Construction will begin in spring.
FEBRUARY
• An animated video showing a bird’s-eye view of Rush Line’s downtown White Bear Station was developed by Ramsey County to help “demystify how the station will work.”
• Gene Johnson celebrated 50 years at the White Bear Press. He purchased the newspaper on Feb. 1, 1970, and served as publisher for 40 years until he sold the business to son Carter Johnson in 2010. As publisher emeritus, he continues to serve in an advisory role.
• Valentine’s Day weekend was the last hurrah for the iconic Lakeside Club in Mahtomedi, which closed its doors after about 60 years of operation. The supper club once had 5,000 members from across the Twin Cities, and was featured in a scene in the movie “Fargo.”
• Local legislators visited with Lake Links Association volunteers on their bus ride around the lake, part of their three-day tour to view metro-area projects that requested bonding funds. Sen. Chuck Wiger said, “In my 24 years in the Senate, I have never seen a grassroots volunteer group work this hard to develop this vision.”
• The Mahtomedi girls Nordic Ski team repeated as champions of the Metro East Conference.
• Ramsey County’s first Zamboni — the same machine that manicured Aldrich Arena ice — is being restored and should be ready for a special parade commemorating the 40th Anniversary of the 1980 “Miracle on Ice” hockey game at Lake Placid.
• After more than 15 years with the city of Vadnais Heights, Fire Chief Ed Leier announced his retirement. His last day was Feb. 28.
• Yogadevotion celebrated 20 years of faith-based yoga.
• White Bear Lake sophomore Maggie Blanding placed eighth in the state girls Alpine Ski meet.
• Several groups are being formed to plan the design of the construction projects at every school across the White Bear Lake Area School district with the voter-approved $326 million bond referendum.
• The Ramsey County Sheriff’s office responded to three heroin overdoses in under six hours. Two were in Shoreview and one in White Bear Township. Deputies successfully administered naloxone to all three individuals.
• Mahtomedi gymnast Bella Frattalone won the Class AA all-around championship, as well as golds in floor exercise and vault. The team placed fifth in the state meet.
MARCH
• Lakeshore Players Theatre received a grant to purchase equipment for open captioning, helping hard of hearing and visually impaired patrons enjoy the performances.
• White Bear Lake resident Ross Allen was named president-elect of Bethel University.
• White Bear native Caroline Sass was chosen as a contestant on the third season on Ellen DeGeneres’ “Game of Games,” which aired on St. Patrick’s Day.
• The last of the FitzPatrick brothers in Mahtomedi wrestling brought home a state championship. Bryce FitzPatrick will join brothers Devin and Jake on the St. Cloud State University team in the fall.
• Birchwood resident Kelly Brooks Paradise, daughter of legendary hockey coach Herb Brooks, joined members of the 1980 Miracle on Ice hockey team at a Las Vegas rally for President Trump. He gave her a peck on the cheek and called her “Kel” four times.
• Hill Murray won the Class AA state hockey championship.
• Minnesota Governor Tim Walz issued the first stay-at-home order March 27. Many local businesses were closed by executive order on March 17.
• The first local story related to COVID-19 was printed on the front page of the White Bear Press March 18. White Bear Rotary Club members were alerted to a possible exposure at a meeting earlier in the month. At press time, there were 54 cases in Minnesota, one person hospitalized, and no deaths reported.
• Reported the week of March 18: the YMCA closed its fitness centers, pools and camps; the White Bear Center for the Arts suspended all programs including the Heart 4 Art fundraiser in May; the Bear Boating Dance was postponed; Lakeshore Players canceled performances through the end of March; and the annual Vadnais Heights Egg Hunt was canceled. All cancellations were in response to COVID-19.
• The worldwide coronavirus pandemic caused the suspension of the NBA and NHL seasons; the NCAA basketball tournament was canceled; and state high school basketball tournaments for boys and girls were canceled. High school and college athletes from the area were affected.
• Vadnais Lake Area Water Management Organization (VLAWMO) Administrator Stephanie McNamara retired after 30 years of service.
• The White Bear Food Shelf transitioned to a drive-up model of food distribution using pre-packed food bags.
• Local restaurants made the switch to take out and curbside delivery. Grandma’s Bakery gave out a roll of toilet paper — in short supply — with an order of dozen donuts.
APRIL
• The April 1 issue of the White Bear Press and Vadnais Heights Press was a thin 12 pages. The papers normally range from 24 to 28 pages.
• Internationally renowned Cuban jazz musician Ignacio “Nachito” Herrera, a White Bear Lake resident, was diagnosed with COVID-19 and admitted to the hospital in intensive care. The Press followed his recovery and challenges with resuming performances in the following months.
• White Bear Township resident Greg Bartz shared his personal journey as the fifth person to test positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota.
• White Bear residents Mary Kay Wyland and Ellie Fredricksen were two of many local people who were featured over the months for sewing homemade face masks.
• The official ice-out date was recorded on April 2 by ice-out historian and official recordkeeper Jan Holtz Kraemer. The April 2 date was recorded before — in 1928, the first year records were kept.
• Vadnais Heights-based MGC Diagnostics created a prototype ventilator that uses an “Ambu” bag to manually resuscitate COVID-19 patients. The prototype was created within a day following a phone call between Director of Product Development Jim McGurran and Dr. Steve Richardson, a cardiac anesthesiologist at the University of Minnesota, who have been friends since kindergarten.
• In writing a story about the 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic, reporter Debra Neutkens found uncanny similarities to today’s crisis. Schools were closed, funerals and gatherings were banned, and people were encouraged to obey health precautions, which included wearing masks.
• The Greater White Bear Lake Community Foundation established a community recovery fund to address local needs in the areas of food, shelter and mental health through grants made to local nonprofit organizations providing those services.
• The White Bear Police Department reported that two Husky puppies disobeyed the governor’s stay-at-home order and busted loose.
• White Bear Lake Area High School administration recommends a pass/no pass grading system for the spring semester to address difficulties encountered by students during distance learning. The Mahtomedi school district offered student a choice between the regular grading system and pass/no pass.
• MME Group of Vadnais Heights partnered with Ford Motor Company to assemble 50,000 medical ventilators in 100 days.
• In a resolution passed by the City Council, bars and restaurants in White Bear Lake, which have been closed since March 17 in compliance with the governor’s executive order, received a partial refund of their liquor licenses.
• Funeral homes were limited to 10 people or fewer for services, at least through May 4.
MAY
• Bob and Nancy Brydges can’t get home from Kenya. The 79-year-old Birchwood couple, in Kenya ministering to abandoned and orphaned children at the Brydges Center, have been trying to return home for weeks but the Nairobi Airport is closed to all international flights until further notice. “Only God can help,” said Bob.
• The Docks of White Bear Lake sued Tally’s Dockside and the city of White Bear Lake over the location of a gas pump. The plaintiff says the tank is in the public right of way and a nuisance to their business operation, as well as an eyesore.
• Bicycle and pedestrian traffic on the Lake Avenue Trail is being studied by a group from the University of Minnesota that is trying to gauge trail usage and social distancing during the pandemic. The White Bear City Council has received requests to close Lake Avenue to traffic.
• Vadnais Heights City Councilman Greg Urban drafted a city resolution asking the governor to lift his executive order and reopen businesses. The City Council unanimously approved the resolution, joining a handful of municipalities that feel businesses and citizens should be trusted to protect themselves.
• Manitou Days and Marketfest were postponed. Both events were ultimately canceled after numerous attempts to reschedule, as event organizers could not find a way to comply with social distancing and limitations on group size.
• Minnesota became the first state to ban trichloroethylene (TCE), a toxic chemical that can increase risk for certain types of cancer and other serious health issues. Rep. Ami Wazlawik introduced a bill banning TCE after the chemical made headlines in the Water Gremlin pollution fiasco. The legislation received bipartisan support and is called the “White Bear Area Neighborhood Concerned Citizens Group Ban TCE Act” after the citizen group that relentlessly lobbied for the ban.
• Longtime Gem Lake Mayor Robert Upzen died May 13 from complications of Lou Gehrig’s disease, or ALS.
• A White Bear Area Chamber of Commerce survey of local businesses found a majority of businesses surveyed saw revenue decreases as a result of COVID-19 and fear permanent closure.
• Like other touring musicians around the world, local and nationally acclaimed guitarist Billy McLaughlin had to find another way to exercise his creativity during the COVID-19 crisis. He created a music video featuring his song, “Safe Within the Storm,” to honor frontline health care workers.
JUNE
• The Mahtomedi community grieved the loss of Amy Grabow and 16-year-old daughter Abbey Grabow, who were killed in a Memorial Day car accident. Three other family members survived. “They touched so many people,” recalled friends.
• The city of White Bear Lake announced the creation of temporary public space downtown to accommodate visitors and diners. The first phase of the “ReGrow White Bear” effort is to install picnic tables in the Washington Square area and a portion of the parking lot at Cook Avenue and Third Street to encourage carryout outdoor dining.
• With practically every public event called off, Mahtomedi resident Angela Churchill conceived the idea of a boat parade on White Bear Lake for Memorial Day. A Fourth of July parade is also planned.
• Mahtomedi High School Class of 2020 celebrated its achievement with an outdoor graduation walk; a parade was held for the White Bear High School Class of 2020.
• A shooting occurred at Ramsey County Beach near the boat launch June 8 around 4:30 p.m. While deputies were on route, Alejandro Ray Seals called to report that he and his daughter had been shot and were driving to the hospital. The suspects, in a Ford Edge, were believed to have been waiting in the parking lot for the victims, with Seals or his twin brother the intended target.
• Giorgia Birkeland, a Mahtomedi High School graduate, moved to Utah to become the youngest member of the Senior National Long Track Speed Skating Team.
• This month marks the 30th Anniversary of the release of “A Death in White Bear Lake,” a book by Barry Siegel, then a Los Angeles Times reporter. The true crime book chronicled the notorious and tragic story of the 1965 murder of 3-year-old Dennis Jurgens. Siegel was interviewed at length about the time he spent in White Bear Lake researching for the book.
• Normally located on Washington Square, the White Bear Lake Farmers Market will move to the west side of Clark Street to better meet requirements for spacing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
• The Queen Mary, a vintage, refurbished 38-foot custom cruiser, is expected to make her debut on White Bear Lake next month.
• A creative kind of takeout is now available on White Bear Lake. College guys Dylan Dierking and Graham DeVore dreamed up a new venture called Foodski, where they deliver food to boaters and lakeshore residents on their personal watercraft.
JULY
• Area lakes were not stocked with fish by the Department of Natural Resources this year due to the pandemic, but there are plenty of fish. The DNR reported fishing license sales are higher than the past two years, with fishing being one of the few safe sports activities.
• Staff at Level Up Academy on County Road E were surprised to learn a developer was interested in buying the property they lease from Rockpoint Church. The application was withdrawn a few weeks later.
• The White Bear Center for the Arts is doubling in size, allowing for more programming and more parking. Anonymous benefactors for the arts purchased four residential properties fronting Division Avenue to allow expansion to the west.
• The Minnesota Medical Association and 20 other state medical societies urge public and private leaders across the state to require the wearing of face masks or face coverings to help control the spread of COVID-19.
• White Bear Township couple Jeff and Racheal Loeks used a $1,000 gift for his Special Teams Charity to create T-shirts with the message: “Most people are good.” A blue heart on the shirt represents law enforcement and a black heart represents the African American Community. T-shirts have been given to law enforcement and health care workers.
• A new Wildwood Library reopened with limited capacity July 20, exactly one year after the old library closed.
• Cities are starting to receive funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Funds must be used by Nov. 15 for COVID-related expenses.
• The Minnesota Supreme Court reversed an appeals decision in the lake level lawsuit. “The Supreme Court said citizens have a right to challenge the DNR when it fails in its duty to protect the environment. That’s a huge deal,” said White Bear Lake Restoration Association Chairman Greg McNeely.
• Sam Emerson, husband of White Bear Lake Mayor Jo Emerson, died from complications of Parkinson’s disease July 5.
• White Bear Lake Mayor Jo Emerson issued an emergency proclamation requiring face coverings in indoor areas accessible to the public, effective July 17.
• Chainsaw artist Perry Carlson is creating bald eagle carvings from damaged trees that would otherwise have been removed. Recently created carvings outside the Loftus family home were commissioned as a tribute to Owen Loftus, who died in 2018 at the age of 15 from complications of leukemia. He was working toward achieving the rank of Eagle Scout and received an honorary designation.
• Forty years after it went missing, a class ring has been reunited with its owner. Michelle Barnard Sensburg, White Bear Class of 1973, lost the ring at Ramsey County Beach in 1980. It was discovered by a woman cleaning out her childhood home, who was able to find Michelle through social media.
• People for Jesse Ventura published a full-page open letter to former Gov. Ventura, hoping he would read it in the local paper and be encouraged to run for president of the United States.
AUGUST
• In commemoration of the 75th Anniversary of World War II, Aug. 14, 1945, the Press ran a list of those from the White Bear area who died defending their country. Benson Airport was dedicated as a memorial to Roger Benson, a local pilot killed in action in the Pacific in 1944.
• Sighs of relief were heard following the announcement that six of eight fall high school sports would be able to play, including boys and girls soccer and cross-country, girls swim and dive, and girls tennis. Football and volleyball were moved to spring, but eventually would be permitted a shortened season beginning in October.
• A 23-foot pleasure craft containing seven passengers collided with a White Bear Sailing School safety boat. A sailing instructor was transported to the hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.
• Mahtomedi Schools announced that secondary students would return to school under the hybrid learning model, and elementary students would attend school in person four days a week. Administrators and school board members said the learning model may switch from in-person or hybrid to distance learning based on ever-changing COVID-19 data and recommendations from the Minnesota Department of Health and Minnesota Department of Education.
• White Bear Lake Area Schools plans to have a hybrid learning model for all students in the fall. The following week, district administrators pushed back the school start date a week so teachers would have more time to prepare for students’ safety in the classroom.
• Four Mahtomedi water skiing siblings competed at the 78th annual GOODE Water Ski National Championships; one of them, Ethan Barkwell, emerged as the champion of Boys II Slalom. His twin brother Zachary placed fourth.
• The number of building permits in Vadnais Heights, the White Bear Lake area, and Mahtomedi show a marked increase in 2020 over 2019, suggesting COVID-19 has caused more people to make improvements to their homes.
• Private schools in the area will open this fall with students in classrooms.
• Wild Wings of Oneka, a 64-year-old hunting club in Hugo, has been hit hard by the pandemic, causing the owners to put it up for sale.
• A 37-year-old Cambridge man was convicted of breaking into the bedroom of a 14-year-old Vadnais Heights girl, and harassment of someone under 18 with sexual or aggressive intent. He had previously been convicted of possessing child pornography.
• The White Bear Area Historical Society’s popular house tour is canceled due to COVID. The organizations 50th Anniversary will be celebrated with 50 online events available for history buffs to view the last weekend in September.
SEPTEMBER
• Judy Pilz received an award from the National Day Care Association for being a licensed day care provider in the area for more than 45 years.
• Equipment was installed at Aaron’s Playground, located next to the ballfields at Southwest Park in Mahtomedi. Craig and Becky Markovitz raised funds over the past year in memory of their infant son, Aaron.
• A call about a loose dog led law enforcement officials to a Vadnais Heights home, where they found the dog’s owner fatally shot and pinned underneath an SUV in the garage. The death was ruled a homicide. The suspect who was charged told investigators the victim was his best friend.
• Sailboarding enthusiasts took advantage of the strong, brisk wind gusts that arrived on White Bear Lake along with the month of September.
• Forty people have signed up to become spiritual directors through the training program at Christos Center in Lino Lakes — more than double the number of last year’s registrants. Board member Brian Norsman, pastor of spiritual formation at St. Andrews Lutheran Church, believes “People are hungry for something deeper” in their lives.
• The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources cautioned gardeners and anglers to be on the lookout for invasive jumping worms, which can quickly degrade soil and damage plants and lawns.
• Press Publications published a comprehensive Voter’s Guide in the Vadnais Heights Press and White Bear Press the week of Sept. 9 — the earliest the guide has been published during an election season.
• Vadnais Heights resident Dan Ross won the Pioneer Press Butter Sculpture Contest, which usually takes place at the State Fair but was held virtually this year.
• The White Bear Lake Area School District approved a policy requiring staff and students to wear face masks in all buildings and vehicles. Face coverings can be temporarily removed for eating, drinking, communicating with someone who has a medical or mental condition, during physical activity, playing instruments, receiving medical services or for identification purposes.
• The covered bridge along the Lake Links Trail in Mahtomedi was dedicated in the memory of Griffin Runze.
• The League of Women Voters White Bear Lake Area, celebrating 100 years of history in the area, is presenting a poster exhibit featuring Minnesota’s suffrage story and the local women who made it happen.
• Mahtomedi grad Rachel Lundell appeared on the second season of “Love Island,” a dating reality series on CBS.
OCTOBER
• This year marks the 80th anniversary of the annual weeklong observance of National Newspaper Week, which celebrates the service of newspapers and their employees across North America.
• A survey of more than 1,000 people from urban and rural communities across the country found that 85% of community newspaper readers are “very likely” to vote in elections in 2020. Respondents also rated community newspapers as the most trusted source about candidates running for office, and the leading source for local shopping and advertising information.
• A White Bear Lake man was reported for carrying a rifle into his son’s hockey practice at the TCO Sports Garden in Vadnais Heights. The subject reported being concerned for the safety of children whose parents weren’t allowed in the rinks to watch. He was not threatening anyone and had no criminal history; neither did he have a permit to carry a firearm.
• Art Pew, a 50-year resident of Manitou Island, died Oct. 2. A lifelong train enthusiast, Art came to Minnesota to work for Burlington Northern Railroad and served on the board of directors for the Pew Charitable Trust.
• Local restaurants are taking a pledge to commit to safety standards and procedures in the wake of COVID-19.
• The Many Faces programs developed for Fall 2020 focus on “providing opportunities for community members to listen, educate themselves, and engage in conversations on race, to learn about different cultures, and to better understand the role we each play in creating a more welcoming community,” said Tim Maurer, director of Community Services and Recreation at White Bear Lake Schools.
• Readers voted throughout October in the 2020 Best of the Press contest. From best hamburger to best teacher, hundreds of winners and finalists were names by readers as tops in their field.
• White Bear Jewelers has a new owner. Longtime owners Ken and Kathy Anderson sold the business to Ken’s cousin Jeff Johnson, who owned Johnson Jewelers in Stillwater.
• Kelly Clement and Steve Bucher are including vintage stained-glass windows in the renovation of the former church and Lakeshore Players Theatre that will become their home. Solar panels will be installed on the new roof.
• The Vadnais Lake Area Water Management Organization (VLAWMO) is implementing several water resources protection projects to improve water quality for a healthier Goose Lake.
• Results of an online station design survey for the Rush Line Policy Advisory Committee found that a third of respondents in White Bear Lake, White Bear Township and Vadnais Heights never use mass transit.
• The state Legislature agreed on a $1.87 billion economic stimulus bill, which includes funding to complete the Lake Links Trail, funding for the 1-35E and County Road J interchange, for roof and street improvements in the city of Willernie, and for roof replacement at Century College.
• White Bear township residents gently protested the tax assessment for the project of widening and paving six streets between Arbor Drive and South Shore Blvd.
• Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher told the Vadnais Heights City Council that car break-ins in the area have tripled in the months following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. He urged homeowners to invest in doorbell cameras to help police solve crimes and said, “Vadnais is still one of the safest cities in the country.”
• The court of appeals reversed and remanded a district judge’s order that former Grant councilmen Larry Lanoux and Loren Sederstrom pay attorney fees and costs in a case involving the state’s open meeting laws.
• A report at the White Bear Lake Conservation District meeting stated the level of White Bear Lake dropped 10.5 inches since June, which is not uncommon during a dry fall.
• The Mahtomedi Boys Soccer team captured the Section 4A championship with a 2-1 win over Hill-Murray. They will miss the state tournament because all state tournaments were canceled due to COVID-19.
• Mike Parenteau waterskied for 150 consecutive days on White Bear Lake this year.
NOVEMBER
• Newtrax launched a program delivering carryout meals from local restaurants to seniors and families in need. The program delivered 1,250 meals in just over a month, helping local restaurants and providing consistent shifts for Newtrax drivers.
• The White Bear Lions Club is tackling a mission to build an all-abilities park within Lakewood Hills Park. With generous community support, the Lions hope to break ground for phase one in 2021.
• A crowd of voters lined up for two blocks outside of the White Bear Lake Library Nov. 2, the last day of early voting. Voters were allowed into the facility in small groups because of COVID-19 precautions.
• Lakeshore Players Theatre’s Youth Players Program presented “The Addams Family” on an outdoor stage behind the Hanifl Performing Arts Center.
• The Vadnais Heights Economic Development Corporation recognized local business leaders in a virtual awards dinner event.
• One of Minnesota’s oldest World War II veterans, Rose Bayuk, celebrated her 105th birthday with a car parade in front of her White Bear Lake home. Bayuk enlisted in the Army Nurse Corps after Pearl Harbor was attacked, and crossed the Atlantic 26 times aboard the U.S. Army Hospital Ship Thistle.
• “Catch the Spirit,” a new shopping event in downtown White Bear Lake, replaces Winterfest this year.
• Students at White Bear Lake High School will return to distance learning Nov. 17. Mahtomedi High School will make the switch to distance learning Nov. 10.
• The Minnesota Association of School Administrators named Superintendent Wayne Kazmierczak, PhD, 2021 Superintendent of the year.
• A Lino Lakes man was charged with three felonies after assaulting an elderly couple with a golf club at the intersection of Highway 96 and Centerville Road. The subject stated that he got mad when he saw the couple’s political sign.
• Incumbent Vadnais Heights City Council member Bob Morse asked for a recount of the vote after Erik Goebel totaled just 32 more votes than Morse in the Nov. 3 election. Goebel weas later determined the winner.
• Dan Hochhalter, a fiddler with White Bear roots, put on a bow-shredding performance in a tribute to Charlie Daniels live at the Country Music Association (CMA) Awards.
• Press Publications launched a Christmas Lights contest and continued the tradition of collecting Letters to Santa. Both will be published in December issues of the newspaper.
DECEMBER
• To earn their Silver Awards, Cadette Girl Scouts Hannah Johnson and Nikki Wuori created a memorial pole to honor the hard work and courage of first responders during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as those who suffered from the disease. The 6-foot pole stands outside the Mahtomedi Fire Station.
• Mel-O-Dee Stables in Hugo became home to This Old Horse, a volunteer-based nonprofit organization whose mission is to provide support and sanctuary to retired, rescued and recovering horses.
• Joe and Taffy Benson are the first Dellwood residents to donate land for the Lake Links Trail. Other landowners are also stepping up.
• Rooney’s Nursery on County Road E, famously landmarked by a sign featuring witty comments, will likely be plowed under to create a subdivision.
• Solid Ground was selected to receive a $1.25 million grant from the Bezos Day 1 Families Fund. The fund, launched by Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos, issues annual leadership awards to organizations and civic groups doing “compassionate, needle-moving work” to provide shelter and hunger support for young families.
• Veteran ice boater Brett Smith fell through the ice on Bald Eagle Lake but was able to escape quickly with the help of good equipment, training and assistance from two companions.
• While ice fishing on White Bear Lake, Charlie Neimiec and Nate Nelson helped rescue Jeffrey Houchins, who fell through the ice while skating. They were assisted by Andy Lemmon, Randy Ness and Nick Frucci, who were playing hockey in the vicinity. Houchins was transported to the hospital and released.
• Property owners in the White Bear Lake School District can expect to see a slight increase in district taxes for 2021; Mahtomedi homeowners will see an increase in the market value of their homes and in the school district portion of their property taxes.
• Bill Foussard was honored as outgoing chair of the Greater White Bear Lake Community Foundation.
• The first COVID-19 vaccines arrived in Minnesota the week of Dec. 16.
• Nerf guns and LEGO sets seemed to top the list of items requested by children in their Letters to Santa. Letter-writers also wished for peace and an end to the COVID-19 pandemic.
