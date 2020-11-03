*Editor’s note: We will continue to update results as they come in.
SENATE DISTRICT 38
Roger Chamberlain (R, incumbent) 52.12%
Justin Stofferahn (DFL) 47.79%
SENATE DISTRICT 43
Charles “Chuck” Wiger (DFL, incumbent) 56.20%
Bob Zick (R) 35.26%
Doug Daubenspeck (Grassroots-Legalize Cannabis) 8.40%
HOUSE DISTRICT 38B
Elliott Engen (R) 49.77%
Ami Wazlawik (DFL, incumbent) 50.12%
HOUSE DISTRICT 42B
Jamie Becker-Finn (DFL, incumbent) 61.97%
Sue Finney (R) 37.88%
HOUSE DISTRICT 43A
Peter Fischer (DFL, incumbent) 60.69%
Paul Babin (R) 39.19%
RAMSEY COUNTY COMMISSIONER DISTRICT 1
Nicole Joy Frethem (incumbent) 65.65%
Dennis Dunnigan 33.89%
RAMSEY COUNTY COMMISSIONER DISTRICT 7
Victoria Reinhardt (incumbent) 64.70%
Kevin Berglund 34.65%
BIRCHWOOD MAYOR
Mary Wingfield (incumbent) 60.03%
Michael McKenzie 39.51%
BIRCHWOOD CITY COUNCIL
Mark Foster 35.42%
Justin McCarthy 31.61%
Ryan Hankins 23.98%
Tony DeMars 8.36%
DELLWOOD MAYOR
Michael McGill 97.67%
WRITE-IN 2.33%
DELLWOOD CITY COUNCIL
Scott J. O’Connor 22.94%
Scott St. Martin 31.45%
Ryan Zahler 19.98%
Deb Flaherty Christopherson 24.95%
GEM LAKE MAYOR
Gretchen Artig-Swomley 59.35%
Jim Lindner 40.36%
GEM LAKE CITY COUNCIL
Laurel Hynes-Amlee 25.45%
Benjamin Johnson 32.80%
Brad Naylor 21.47%
Joshua Patrick 18.69%
GRANT MAYOR
Jeff Huber 60.98%
Larry Lanoux 38.41%
GRANT CITY COUNCIL
Kim Erickson 24.00%
Wayne Sarappo 16.49%
Jeff Schafer 32.19%
Tom Carr 27.07%
MAHTOMEDI SCHOOL BOARD
Dr. Lucy L. Payne 17.72%
Kelly Reagan 22.03%
Judith Schwartz 15.89%
Stacey Stout 25.59%
Tony Vosooney 16.70%
VADNAIS HEIGHTS MAYOR
Heidi Gunderson (unopposed, incumbent) 94.55%
WRITE-IN 5.45%
VADNAIS HEIGHTS CITY COUNCIL
Bob Morse 22.63%
Jason Jacobsen 18.48%
Steve Rogers 23.37%
Erik Goebel 22.88%
Aaron Reeves 7.12%
David Dejarlais 4.82%
WILLERNIE CITY COUNCIL SPECIAL ELECTION
Special Election for Council Member at Large (Willernie)
Katherine Siver 97.16%
WRITE-IN 2.84%
Council Member at Large (Willernie) (Elect 2)
Patrick Miller 30.48%
Andrew DeJong 34.49%
Diane Baglio 33.96%
Mayor (Willernie)
Barbara Parent 91.67%
WRITE-IN 8.33%
Source: Office of the Minnesota Secretary of State
