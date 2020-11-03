*Editor’s note: We will continue to update results as they come in.

SENATE DISTRICT 38

Roger Chamberlain (R, incumbent) 52.12%

Justin Stofferahn (DFL) 47.79%

SENATE DISTRICT 43

Charles “Chuck” Wiger (DFL, incumbent) 56.20%

Bob Zick (R) 35.26%

Doug Daubenspeck (Grassroots-Legalize Cannabis) 8.40%

HOUSE DISTRICT 38B

Elliott Engen (R) 49.77%

Ami Wazlawik (DFL, incumbent) 50.12%

HOUSE DISTRICT 42B

Jamie Becker-Finn (DFL, incumbent) 61.97%

Sue Finney (R) 37.88%

HOUSE DISTRICT 43A

Peter Fischer (DFL, incumbent) 60.69%

Paul Babin (R) 39.19%

RAMSEY COUNTY COMMISSIONER DISTRICT 1

Nicole Joy Frethem (incumbent) 65.65%

Dennis Dunnigan 33.89%

RAMSEY COUNTY COMMISSIONER DISTRICT 7

Victoria Reinhardt (incumbent) 64.70%

Kevin Berglund 34.65%

BIRCHWOOD MAYOR

Mary Wingfield (incumbent) 60.03%

Michael McKenzie 39.51%

BIRCHWOOD CITY COUNCIL

Mark Foster 35.42%

Justin McCarthy 31.61%

Ryan Hankins 23.98%

Tony DeMars 8.36%

DELLWOOD MAYOR

Michael McGill 97.67%

WRITE-IN 2.33%

DELLWOOD CITY COUNCIL

Scott J. O’Connor 22.94%

Scott St. Martin 31.45%

Ryan Zahler 19.98%

Deb Flaherty Christopherson 24.95%

GEM LAKE MAYOR

Gretchen Artig-Swomley 59.35%

Jim Lindner 40.36%

GEM LAKE CITY COUNCIL

Laurel Hynes-Amlee 25.45%

Benjamin Johnson 32.80%

Brad Naylor 21.47%

Joshua Patrick 18.69%

GRANT MAYOR

Jeff Huber 60.98%

Larry Lanoux 38.41%

GRANT CITY COUNCIL

Kim Erickson 24.00%

Wayne Sarappo 16.49%

Jeff Schafer 32.19%

Tom Carr 27.07%

MAHTOMEDI SCHOOL BOARD

Dr. Lucy L. Payne 17.72%

Kelly Reagan 22.03%

Judith Schwartz 15.89%

Stacey Stout 25.59%

Tony Vosooney 16.70%

VADNAIS HEIGHTS MAYOR

Heidi Gunderson (unopposed, incumbent) 94.55%

WRITE-IN 5.45%

VADNAIS HEIGHTS CITY COUNCIL

Bob Morse 22.63%

Jason Jacobsen 18.48%

Steve Rogers 23.37%

Erik Goebel 22.88%

Aaron Reeves 7.12%

David Dejarlais 4.82%

WILLERNIE CITY COUNCIL SPECIAL ELECTION

Special Election for Council Member at Large (Willernie)

Katherine Siver 97.16%

WRITE-IN 2.84%

Council Member at Large (Willernie) (Elect 2)

Patrick Miller 30.48%

Andrew DeJong 34.49%

Diane Baglio 33.96%

Mayor (Willernie)

Barbara Parent 91.67%

WRITE-IN 8.33%

Source: Office of the Minnesota Secretary of State

