2020 ice-out date ties with 1928

Now you see it, now you don't. That's how quickly the ice went out, said official recordkeeper Jan Holtz Kraemer, aka the “ice lady.”
The longtime ice-out historian declared White Bear Lake 100% open Thursday afternoon, April 2. "It was amazing how fast it went," said Kraemer, who that morning spotted "quite a bit of ice" in Mahtomedi bay during her rounds. Two things factored into the disappearing act: wind and overnight temperatures that didn't get below freezing.
The date is almost two weeks shy of average ice-out, which is now April 14 instead of April 15, according to Kraemer. The ice historian said the DNR calculated the earlier date, blaming "global warming."
Kraemer called the Press last Thursday from her observation post at Kay Beach in Birchwood to make the announcement. She then called Benny's Barbershop owner Earl Poyerd. His downtown shop is closed of course, due to COVID-19, so she couldn't break the news on location as usual. She has a lengthy list of contacts who track the date and faithfully calls each one, including a University of Buffalo professor who has requested freezing and thawing dates since 1999, the DNR, U.S. Geological Survey and the White Bear Lake Conservation District. She used to call radio personality Joe Soucheray when he had his afternoon show; he'd put her live on the air to declare ice-out.
Born and raised in White Bear Lake, Kraemer has been watching the ice in an official capacity since 2001when she took over duties from barber Benny Schmalzbauer. History buffs may be interested in knowing March 16, 2016 was the earliest date for ice-out and May 4, the latest. That happened twice, in 1950 and 2018. This year's date, April 2, has also been recorded before — in 1928, the year Schmalzbauer started keeping records.
Ice-out is declared when the lake is fully navigable from shore to shore.
More people than usual seemed interested in the status of the ice this year, Kraemer remarked. She thinks it's the coronavirus scare. "People are looking for positive, good news during this public health crisis," noted the ice lady.
The area food shelf will also benefit in an unofficial way. Every year, the extended Holtz family bets a buck on the ice-out date. If no one wins, the pool of money goes to the White Bear Area Emergency Food Shelf. "Three people bet April 3, so the food shelf wins," Kraemer said. "Of course, everyone was going to give the money to the food shelf anyway."
Coincidentally, Bald Eagle Lake and Lake Minnetonka were also declared ice-free April 2.
