Anyone who has walked home from school on a Minnesota winter day will certainly remember the experience—something that may become more common for students in the White Bear Lake School District in the coming year.
Under a revised budget proposal presented to the school board at its March 14 meeting, K-5 students who live within a 1-mile radius and 6-12 students who live in a 2-mile radius of their school would not be offered bus transportation. This would allow the district to eliminate three bus routes, saving $195,000 in the 2022-23 school year.
“That brings up some concerns for me as a parent—a high schooler walking 45 minutes to school,” said Board Chair Jessica Ellison. “It’s not ideal, and I’m just concerned about the safety of it.”
In 2020, the transportation policy shifted the walking distance to 1 mile for elementary students and 1.5 miles for grades 6-12 as part of its COVID safety plan. Since then, K-2 was reduced to a half-mile, grades 3-4 to 3/4 mile, and grades 6-12 to 1 mile.
Board Member Angela Thompson pointed out that the reduction in transportation for students within a 2-mile radius could be an equity issue, disproportionately affecting students from marginalized communities.
“I would want to make sure they weren’t punished because their family isn’t able or privileged to be able to say, ‘I can go to work late today to get my kid to school,’” Thompson said.
Ellison asked how the budget reductions might look if the maximum distance for secondary students was 1.5 miles instead of 2 miles. Considering the district’s goal to reduce the budget by $3.8 million, Superintendent Wayne Kazmierczak chimed in that failing to make cuts now may only delay changes.
“If we land at $3.5 (million), just know that next year’s amount will be greater,” Kazmierczak said.
Staff agreed to reconsider the numbers given the concerns about walking distances, and to present the board with revised budget reductions at its next meeting on April 11.
The current proposed budget revisions also included some creative reshuffling to provide relief to the general fund. For example, lunchroom custodial and supervision would be considered under the territory of the Nutrition Services fund.
Among the largest proposed reductions is the elimination of eight full-time elementary school teachers, 16 full-time secondary teachers, and 3.5 support staff. The district’s budget advisers pointed out that these reductions would realign the school with its pre-COVID class size targets.
“We have one of the lowest class size averages in the metro in our secondary programming,” said Matt Mons, director of human resources. For most students, it wouldn’t mean drastic class size changes, but it will mean a reduction in options when it comes to courses that attract fewer students.
“It’s not a consistent increase across every class,” Mons said. Currently, the proposed reductions would still allow the district to maintain class sizes below the metro average. The White Bear Lake district class size average is 24.3, while the metro average is 27.5, he said.
At minimum, Mons said the district wants to attract at least 20 students to most of its classes, although there may be a few areas of growth that might be operating with fewer students until those classes can become more established.
“There are going to be some offerings that will probably not be continuing, just because of lack of student interest. It’s more about student choice than anything else,” Mons said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.