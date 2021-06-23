1st show premieres at the Northern Lights Outdoor Stage

Like most small nonprofits over this past year, Children's Performing Arts (CPA) was trying to figure out how to stay connected with its students and community throughout the pandemic.
“As things kept shutting down and remaining shut down, we started to make plans,” said Sharon Hanifl-Lee, CPA board chair. “We understood the importance of getting the students into an in-person environment as soon as possible.”
With uncertainty about when venues would start opening again, CPA decided to move its summer schedule outside. In December 2020, CPA was granted the funds to purchase a portable outdoor stage at the Hanifl Performing Arts Center.
The stage was purchased from an entertainment company looking to consolidate inventory in the midst of the pandemic.
“It was the exact right timing, both for us as well as the company wanting to sell,” said Hanifl-Lee. The stage had originally been housed in Florida and made its journey in early May to the back parking lot of the Hanifl Performing Arts Center, where both CPA and Lakeshore Players Theatre (LPT) will be using it throughout the summer.
Hanifl-Lee said the new portable stage is reminiscent of the “Transformer” action films.
“It is the coolest thing to watch!” she said. “The stage arrived looking like an ordinary semi-truck, but then, just like a Transformer, it unfolds into a beautiful stage!”
CPA also hosted a community naming contest. The official name is The Northern Lights Outdoor Stage.
The first full-length outdoor production on the stage — “You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown” — will be performed June 19-27. Tickets are on sale now at childrensperformingartsmn.org.
In July, Lakeshore Players Theatre opens “Company.” Tickets are available at lakeshoreplayers.org. A joint production with CPA and LPT, “Fame the Musical,” will premiere in August.
Hanifl-Lee said everyone at the Hanifl Performing Arts Center is excited to have live theater back this summer.
— Submitted
