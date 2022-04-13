A 110-unit mixed-income workforce housing apartment building is coming to Mahtomedi.
It will be located on a vacant site at 830 Wildwood Road. The property to be developed sits on 4.4 acres between the Dairy Queen and Aldi store, near the city’s western boundary.
At its April 5 meeting, the Mahtomedi City Council unanimously and swiftly approved three actions needed to complete the process of developing the property.
Months earlier, at its Nov. 16 meeting, council approved several land-use applications related to the property to facilitate the development of the multifamily housing development.
A condition of the council’s approval of the applications on Nov. 16 was that prior to the release of the plat for recording, the owner/developer must enter into a development contract with the city addressing the terms of the development.
The city took care of that formality on April 5, when the council unanimously approved the development contract for REE Mahtomedi Apartments LLC Wildwood Apartments planned unit development (PUD) project.
Also on Nov. 16, council approved a tax increment financing (TIF) district to help pave the way for the project. The final remaining action toward implementing the TIF district was the approval of the TIF agreement.
On April 5, council did just that by unanimously passing a resolution authorizing the execution of the TIF assistance agreement, which spells out the terms governing financial assistance. For example, the developer must preserve 40% of the units to remain affordable to households at or below the 60% area median income until 2050.
TIF is the ability to capture and utilize most of the increased local property tax revenue from new development within a defined geography (the TIF district), as authorized under the TIF Act in Minnesota state statutes. TIF is used for a project, such as assisted affordable housing, that might not get off the ground without assistance from public funding. Mahtomedi has used TIF in the past, but sparingly. The total estimated tax increment revenues for the TIF district are $6.5 million, including interest.
The third essential action involved two housekeeping items and was approved unanimously in one motion. The first item was the correction of a wrongly listed property owner on the plat, which was approved on Nov. 16. The second item was to approve the execution of a past release of the development contract for the Wedgewood Addition.
