WHITE BEAR LAKE — As expected, it’s back to the drawing board for developers of the Rose Tice estate.
The four-duplex addition proposed by Tice-Hause Design-Build LLC for property in the Ramaley Park neighborhood was denied by City Council at its Feb. 8 meeting. The Planning Commission recommended denial of a planned unit development (PUD) application a week earlier on the premise that the housing didn’t fit the neighborhood.
The project is called Rose’s Park View Addition, 1788 Hwy. 96. An heir of Rose Tice wants to subdivide one lot into six: one lot for the existing single-family homestead, one common lot for stormwater and four duplex lots for a total of eight new residential units.
The 1,100-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-car garage units are geared toward singles or couples planning to downsize.
Comments by the Planning Commission echoed thoughts of neighbors opposed to the project, said Community Development Director Anne Kane. Those residents were mostly opposed to the density of the project.
Kane told council that single-person households are a growing demographic in White Bear Lake and account for about 40% of households.
Council Member Dan Jones felt the design was like pouring “10 pounds of sand into a 7-pound sack. It’s too dense, and parking will be an issue.” He added that the units had little room to store “stuff” like RVs or snowmobiles in their driveways.
Kane reminded council that a Homeowners Association would be managing the development’s exterior, including items stored outside.
Council Member Heidi Hughes felt parking is an issue in many neighborhoods, including her own, with families who live on narrow driveways constantly shuffling cars and parking on the street. She was the lone vote against the resolution to deny, emphasizing, “the PUD gives the city control. I’m hesitant to stop development of private property.”
Hoping the builder “comes back with something that better fits the character of the neighborhood,” Council Member Bill Walsh admitted it wasn’t an easy vote before making the motion to deny the application.
The prepared resolution, passed 4-1, indicated the project was not proven necessary for the reasonable use of the land and that alternative design options exist. The resolution also read that the proposal does not maintain the essential character of the immediate neighborhood because it features one-car garages in a neighborhood that has mostly two-car garages and, lastly, the PUD flexibility from the zoning code requested by the project is not commensurate with the amount of public benefit offered by the project. As a note of explanation, the lots do not meet 60-foot minimums for condo-type units. A PUD offers relief from that minimum requirement.
The building company is owned by a son of the late Rose Tice. According to project manager Jeff McDonell, they had until Feb. 14 to resubmit the preliminary plat and PUD application.
— Debra Neutkens
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.