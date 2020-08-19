Teachers say they have about “1,500 questions” for district administration and the school board regarding students being in the classroom a couple days a week this fall.
Tiffany Dittrich, president of the White Bear Lake Teachers Association, reported on the questions she received at the Aug. 10 school board meeting. The association had recommended distance learning only this fall, but the board voted on a hybrid model at a special school board meeting held Aug. 7. The association expressed concern about the capacity of facilities to meet strict safety requirements.
Dittrich said 260 teachers sent her 1,500 questions over the weekend about the district’s capacity to safely bring students back into the classroom. She gave a curated list of 100 questions, seven pages long, to the district. There was not time to share the questions during the public forum portion of the meeting, when the board takes public comments.
She said she hopes the district can address the questions before the start of the school year to assure safety, consistency and quality.
A custodian, Brian Reibe, also gave his own comments about concerns with school buildings reopening. He said the extra cleaning, if done according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, could make for 13-hour days. He also said he thought it would be difficult for teachers to enforce students to wear masks and social distance.
Karin Hogen, White Bear Lake Teachers Association government relations chair, said after the meeting that the association plans to hold a rally at the district center during the board’s next work study meeting Aug. 24.
“We are planning this rally because we feel that our questions surrounding the three areas mentioned above are not being answered,” she said. She said she is hopeful the rally will not have to occur if questions are answered. The rally would include social distancing and masks, she added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.