Paul Nakasone has been inducted into the White Bear Lake Area School Wall of Fame. Nakasone, a 1982 White Bear Lake Area graduate, assumed his present duties as Commander, U.S. Cyber Command and Director, National Security Agency/Chief, Central Security Service in May 2018. He previously commanded U.S. Army Cyber Command from October 2016 - April 2018.
General Nakasone is a graduate of Saint John’s University in Collegeville, Minnesota, where he received his commission through the Reserve Officers’ Training Corps. He has held command and staff positions across all levels of the Army with assignments in the United States, the Republic of Korea, Iraq and Afghanistan.
— Submitted
