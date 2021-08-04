Moving Marketfest meditation

Aimee Van Ostrand led a group of students in a series of fluid Tai Chi movements, which she described as a kind of moving meditation, during the music break at Marketfest last week. The final installment of the popular summertime festival in downtown White Bear Lake is Thursday, Aug. 5. The theme is Environmental Resource Expo and experts in a variety of topics, including conservation, pollinators and renewable energy, will be available for consultation.
