Moving day: One of sure signs of spring

With temperatures well above freezing, ice houses were on the move over the slushy surface of White Bear Lake last week as area residents got ahead of the DNR deadline for fish houses to be removed from area lakes. The deadline for fish house removal in the southern half of Minnesota was by the end of the day Monday, March 2. Following the removal of the temporary shelters, members of local Boy Scout troops, the White Bear Lake Conservation District, geocachers and other community volunteers will be conducting a lake and shore cleanup effort starting at Bellaire Beach on the south side of White Bear Lake 10 a.m. Saturday, March 7.

 Paul Dols | Press Publications

