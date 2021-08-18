A bulldozer pushes soil high up onto a sizable pile as construction work continues to move forward recently at the site of the new White Bear Lake Area High School north of the district center. Grades 9 through 12 will once again be housed under one roof with a capacity for 3,200 students. The completion and move-in date is targeted for fall 2024.
Latest News
- Mountain movers
- Vadnais Heights celebrates Heritage Days
- White Bear water skier earns place on Team USA
- Public forum cut short after conduct violations
- Bears, Zephyrs start fall practices; openers announced
- Leading the change: Conversation on race asks community to listen and learn
- Racquetball prodigy Kaiser takes over state No. 1 ranking
- Otters doubles team places 2nd at show ski nationals
Most Popular
Articles
- Longtime firefighter ‘will be deeply missed’
- White Bear water skier earns place on Team USA
- Public forum cut short after conduct violations
- White Bear Township Board gives homeowner 90 days to comply
- Teenage ace, 15, snags nationals title in pool
- Luxury home tour features Hugo house
- ‘Don’t ignore the warning signs’
- Carl Lawrence Carlson
- Crumbl Cookies baking in Shoreview
- Washington County Sheriff Reports
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Upcoming Events
-
Aug 19
-
Aug 19
-
Aug 19
-
Aug 19
-
Aug 20
-
Aug 20
Online Poll
Do you like this hot weather?
These hot temperatures will likely stick around for a while. Do you still enjoy the outdoors when it gets this hot, or do you prefer to stay indoors in the air conditioning?
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.