A bulldozer pushes soil high up onto a sizable pile as construction work continues to move forward recently at the site of the new White Bear Lake Area High School north of the district center. Grades 9 through 12 will once again be housed under one roof with a capacity for 3,200 students. The completion and move-in date is targeted for fall 2024. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.