While it was raining outside, Jake Gibbons and his mother, Shirley, were able to stay warm and dry while gathering flowers recently inside the greenhouse at Costa Farms. Gibbons, a 1st grade teacher, was getting help from his mother collecting plants that he wanted to use for a Mother’s Day project with his students. This year Mother’s Day is May 8 and does not coincide with the annual fishing opener in Minnesota, which is Saturday, May 14.
