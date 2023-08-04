The body of 62-year-old Mark Lowell was found Friday in Bald Eagle Lake in White Bear Township. Lowell, of White Bear Lake, jumped off a pontoon boat to retrieve something from the water, went under and didn't resurface. Emergency crews from Ramsey County and Washington County were called just before 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 2. This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.
