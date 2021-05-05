The district’s Middle School Musical performance of “High School Musical Jr.” will take place May 6 - 8. Tickets are currently on sale for families of the actors and for district staff members. Any additional tickets will be made available for community members to purchase on the district’s website, www.isd624.org.
— Paul Dols | Press Publications
