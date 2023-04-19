White Bear Lake Middle School students will be performing and singing iconic musical numbers including “It’s the hard knock life” during performances of their upcoming production of “Annie Jr.”
Performances of “Annie Jr.” are Thursday, April 20 and Friday, April 21 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, April 22 at 2 p.m. at the White Bear Lake District Community Auditorium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.