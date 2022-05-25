Age 70 Willernie, Minnesota. Michael passed away unexpectedly on Dec. 10, 2021. He served in the military from 1971 to 1973. He is preceded in death by his parents, Patrick and Orpha O’Hara; brother, James O’Hara; and sister, Susan O’Hara. Mike is survived by his brothers, John O’Hara, Daniel (Linda) O’Hara; sister, Chris (Randy) Bello; and nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held at 281 Huron St., Mahtomedi (mom’s house) at 12 pm on June 3. 21-Gun Salute will follow at Evergreen Cemetery. Lunch served at the Dugout Bar in Mahtomedi. NOTE: If you have a story to share but are too shy to stand up, please send your story to Pam the ordained minister at pamjdocken@aol.com or text her at 612.384.8859. She would love to tell your story.
