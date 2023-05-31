Fourth grade Lincoln Elementary School student Vinny Collova won the Manitou Days Button Contest his “A Century of Community” design that also earned him a ride home from school in a 2020 Corvette, driven by Scott Bohnen of State Farm Insurance. Collova’s classroom also received a Carbone’s pizza party and tokens for ice cream at Cup and Cone. Find more Manitou Days information and a detailed schedule of events in the June 7 edition of the White Bear Press.
featured
Manitou Days button contest winner rides home in style
-
- Updated
- 0
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Civil War coming to life in special Memorial Day ceremony
- A military love story remembered in letters
- Softball: Barber, Bears edge North, Anthony in 12-inning duel 1-0 at section
- White Bear Lake Police Reports
- Lino Lakes couple travels world by boat
- Honoring a distinguished law enforcement career
- Chris Anderson, longtime assistant, named Bears hockey coach
- Girls track: Bears 5th in SEC meet, Porter wins 800
- Boys track: Bears 5th in SEC meet; Olekunle, 4x800 nab gold
- Local connection to Battle of Gettysburg
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Upcoming Events
-
May 31
-
Jun 1
-
Jun 2
-
Jun 3
-
Jun 3
-
Jun 4
Online Poll
What is your favorite sign of spring?
Everyone has their favorite season, but it's hard to beat the sensory enjoyment and relief when spring finally arrives after a long, cold winter.
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.