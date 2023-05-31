Fourth grade Lincoln Elementary School student Vinny Collova won the Manitou Days Button Contest his “A Century of Community” design that also earned him a ride home from school in a 2020 Corvette, driven by Scott Bohnen of State Farm Insurance. Collova’s classroom also received a Carbone’s pizza party and tokens for ice cream at Cup and Cone. Find more Manitou Days information and a detailed schedule of events in the June 7 edition of the White Bear Press.

