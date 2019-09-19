WHITE BEAR LAKE — A man who allegedly robbed a bank in August was arrested last week in connection with a spree of robberies in Minnesota and Wisconsin.
William Manuel Villanueva, 37, was charged with two counts of second-degree aggravated robbery in Hennepin County District Court on Sept. 17. Villanueva apparently robbed six banks in August in a similar manner. Mid-West One Bank in White Bear Lake was robbed on Aug. 19, according to the criminal complaint.
Other banks robbed were in Minneapolis, St. Anthony, North Branch, Alexandria, and Roberts, Wisconsin. Multiple law enforcement agencies assisted with the investigation, including the White Bear Lake Police and FBI.
Images of the robber were circulated to the public and family members identified the suspect, according to the complaint. A search warrant was obtained for his girlfriend's vehicle. A notebook with impressions from a pen showed a demand note similar in description to the ones given at the bank robberies. The girlfriend admitted that they were involved in the robberies. Villanueva has also admitted to the robberies.
