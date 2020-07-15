Loon Chronicles V

The chicks continue to delight and amaze us during our early morning visits. Their growth and development during the last two weeks is right on schedule. A few days after hatch, the Loon family ventured out of the cove and took up residence in the water ski course on the south side of the bulrushes. The chicks were sitting ducks! A big thank you to Mary Parenteau who passed the news on to her husband Mike and John Redpath. Within hours, Mike, John, and their crew moved the course to a new location, in a different section of the lake. We received a note that the skiers want to see the chicks make it and were happy to help. The Loon family still spends most mornings in the area near the old course. Thank you to all of the Facebook posters for sharing the good news and encouraging people to keep an eye out for the chicks. Thank you to all the mindful boaters for giving the Loon family their space when watching them. It truly takes a village. The chicks are now receiving fish deliveries from their parents with ease, often on the first pass. The chicks are diving on their own and soon will be catching their own fish. Those sweet days of riding on their parents’ backs are over because the chicks are too big. After countless hours of watching their parents preen and trying to stay cool in the heat, the chicks have mastered their foot waggles and wing flaps. Preening is still a work in progress. We hope that this bit of good news brings you some comfort and puts a smile on your face in these challenging times.
— Ellen Maas
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.