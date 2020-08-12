Loon Chronicles V: Successful safety planning

The chicks are six weeks old and nearing the end of molting as their flight feathers become more defined. Their white chests are now more prominent and their soft fuzzy light brown feathers soon will be gone. Flying lessons are just around the corner. The Eagle family on Manitou Island has been following the Loon family for the last few weeks and has become more aggressive in their hunting in the area where the Loon family likes to fish and preen. The good news is that the Loon family has a successful safety plan in place and, so far, has managed to evade the Eagles on the hunt. A few days ago, we saw it all unfold within a few feet of our boat. Shortly after we arrived, the parents left the chicks with us and took off to socialize on the other side of the lake. Ten minutes later, we heard the Loons calling frantically from above, as they circled two Eagles scouting above us. Within in seconds, the chicks dove and took cover in the bulrushes, where they remained in hiding until their parents returned after the Eagles had moved on to the other side of the lake. The juvenile Eagles are now larger than their parents and are hunting on their own. Last week, we watched one of the juvenile Eagles eviscerate a muskrat on the top of our stairs, while the parents and sibling watched from our neighbor’s tree. Not a pretty picture.
— Ellen Maas
