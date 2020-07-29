Loon Chronicles V: So much to celebrate

The chicks are growing like weeds! In the last two weeks, they have almost doubled in size and are starting to lose their fuzzy baby feathers. The parents continue to deliver fish, which their ravenous chicks now wolf down without hesitation. During many of our early morning visits, the parents often leave the chicks with us while they take a much needed break. While the parents are off socializing with the drop in Loons, the chicks like to pick at each other and work on their Loon moves. As predicted, the chicks are now comfortable with their preening skills, after spending hours watching their parents tend to their feathers on a constant basis. This is important because keeping their feathers lubricated is key to staying buoyant after diving. The parents remain very protective of the chicks and it does not take much for them to fire off their warning calls or get up on their feet and start the aggressive Penguin dance. We saw a few eruptions last week, when one of the drop in Loons got a little too close to the chicks. The male Loon tore after the interloper, with the female in tow. The chicks hovered in stealth mode next to our boat, while the parents reclaimed their territory. After delivering the message, the family reunited and resumed fishing and preening in peace. The chicks have every reason to celebrate their first full month on White Bear Lake.
Ellen Maas
