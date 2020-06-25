Loon Chronicles: Countdown to Hatch!

The loons have really taken to their new stress-free nest, which has remained steady through all of the recent heavy winds. If all goes well, we can expect a hatch by the end of the month.

 Ellen Maas | Submitted

