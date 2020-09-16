The visage of a white bear appearing to be peeking above the waterline on the tower near the intersection of Centerville Road and Highway 96 in White Bear Lake was included in the scheduled maintenance and repainting process for the structure. The idea for the painting originated with a sketch by White Bear Lake City Council member Dan Jones.
Responding via email, Jones shared that when it was time for the city to start planning to paint the water tower in 2019, he asked City Manager Ellen Hiniker if it was possible to do something more creative. She agreed and in December the sketch concept he came up with at a council meeting was approved and the design became more formalized. He said his, “intent was not to be too cute, just a bit unconventional. Something that everyone could appreciate and maybe put a smile on their face.” Jones is also the artist behind the bears that have been appearing around town in various places including, on the social distance signs, Regrow-WBL, the farmer’s market and marina bathroom.
