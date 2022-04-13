For 28 years, Jan Holtz Kraemer has been calling ice out on White Bear Lake. First with her mentor, Benny “the barber” Schmalzbauer, and then solo after he died in 2001. “It has been an honor and a privilege and a whole lot of fun being involved in announcing the official ‘Ice Out’ dates for our treasured White Bear Lake,” Holtz Kraemer said. Carrying on the tradition will be Mike Parenteau, a longtime friend and fellow lake lover.

