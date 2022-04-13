For 28 years, Jan Holtz Kraemer has been calling ice out on White Bear Lake. First with her mentor, Benny “the barber” Schmalzbauer, and then solo after he died in 2001. “It has been an honor and a privilege and a whole lot of fun being involved in announcing the official ‘Ice Out’ dates for our treasured White Bear Lake,” Holtz Kraemer said. Carrying on the tradition will be Mike Parenteau, a longtime friend and fellow lake lover.
featured
Longtime White Bear Lake ice-out historian passes torch
-
- Updated
- 0
Latest News
- Longtime White Bear Lake ice-out historian passes torch
- Track: Cougar boys, girls win small home meet
- Baseball: Smith, Bears tip Rangers 1-0 in opener
- RITE of Spring environmental fair returns for 15th year
- Softball: Cougars rout Pirates 9-0 in opener
- White Bear Police Reports
- White Bear Lake community development director named
- Ramsey County Sheriff’s Reports
Most Popular
Articles
- Mahtomedi’s Wild Bean under new ownership
- Bergeland finally breaks into Gopher lineup, and makes All-America status
- Longtime owner of Blacksmith passes away
- Centennial grads take love of basketball beyond high school
- New local church ready for Easter Sunday grand opening
- Centennial Middle School will finally perform ‘Frozen JR’
- School board: Schedule changes, budgets, and ballfields
- Victim identified after fatal garage fire in Hugo
- Taste of Shoreview is back and ready to please the palate
- Bear Boating back for 2022
Images
Videos
Commented
Upcoming Events
-
Apr 14
-
Apr 15
-
Apr 16
-
Apr 16
-
Apr 16
-
Apr 18
Online Poll
What is your favorite sign of spring?
Everyone has their favorite season, but it's hard to beat the sensory enjoyment and relief when spring finally arrives after a long, cold winter.
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.