Local carver wins esteemed butter sculpting contest

White Bear Lake Class of 1999 grad and Vadnais Heights resident Dan Ross recently won the Pioneer Press Butter Sculpture Contest. Ross used small chisels and clay-carving tools to carve the eagle head from a pound of frozen butter. He carved in 15 minute increments, freezing the butter for an hour in between. Altogether the eagle took an hour to carve. The contest, which usually takes place at the State Fair in August, was held virtually and contestants submitted photos online for judging.
Together with his father-in-law and brother-in-law, Ross competes in regional snow-sculpting competitions as the team Sno Van Gogh. Ross, a mechanical engineer, has also competed in sand-sculpting competitions and recently added chainsaw carving to his resume of carving-related hobbies.
(0) comments
