Living in the land of fire and ice

Tyler Gengenbach trades his ice skates for snow boots after participating in the recent outdoor hockey jamboree at Podvin Park in White Bear Lake. Skating rinks are maintained and open to the public at four parks in White Bear Lake — Podvin, Spruce, Jack Yost and Ramaley.

 Paul Dols | Press Publications

18 teams from White Bear Lake and 18 teams from surrounding communities participated in the recent outdoor hockey jamboree at Podvin Park in White Bear Lake. Approximately 450 girls and boys ages 8 and under participated in the White Bear Lake Hockey Association sponsored event.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.