White Bear Lake Lions Club members have been busy preparing for the premier of the 74th Annual Lions Club Show "Meet Me at the Malt Shop."
The show, written by Lion Mike Machus and directed by Lion Chuck Hunt follows local residents as they try to thwart the dastardly plan of the evil Mr. Snide to close Dipsey Do’s, the most fun place in town. Music direction is by Lion Darlene Zabadal with choreography by Maria Pomerleau, featuring Lake Area Dance Center Dancers
Show times for the 74th Annual Lions Club Show “Meet Me at the Malt Shop” are Thursday, Feb. 27 and Friday, Feb. 28 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 29 at 2 and 7 p.m. at the Central Middle School auditorium.
Tickets are still available and may be purchased the night of the show. Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors (65 and up) and $5 for children 12 and under
Find more information at: whitebearlions.org.
