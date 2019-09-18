White Bear Press: E-Edition, September 18, 2019 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News I-694 closes this weekend between Snelling and Rice Hemp: a new (old) cash crop White Bear Police Reports Washington County Sheriff’s Reports Letters to the Editor Higher home values, higher property taxes Ramsey County Sheriff’s Reports Be aware of bears: DNR lists tips for avoiding conflicts Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesWater Gremlin speaks out about pollution investigationAuger’s Garage celebrates 100 years of automotive serviceLexington mayor resigns effective Sept. 30Cross country: Bear boys win Anoka meet with Nelson, Maruyama 1-2Learning and imagination take root in ‘reading tree’White Bear Lake Police Reports4 Seasons back with fan favoritesHUGO POLICE REPORTSFootball: Bears dig in, fend off Stillwater 24-14Washington County Sheriff Reports Images Videos CommentedMounds View referendum on ballot (2)Discussion on Centerville land transfer turns existential (1)Be aware of bears: DNR lists tips for avoiding conflicts (1)Lexington mayor resigns effective Sept. 30 (1) Upcoming Events Sep 18 Family Storytime: Stillwater Public Library Wed, Sep 18, 2019 Sep 18 BookHounds Book Club Wed, Sep 18, 2019 Sep 18 Art Cart Wed, Sep 18, 2019 Sep 19 Teen Silent Library Thu, Sep 19, 2019 Sep 19 A Conversation with Justice Alan Page Thu, Sep 19, 2019 Sep 19 Parents Grief Support Meeting Thu, Sep 19, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.