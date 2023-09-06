Latest News
- Downtown Hugo project stalls due to DNR objections
- Letter to the Editor
- Hugo Police Reports
- The Citizen: E-edition, September 7, 2023
- Tennis: Bears nip Centennial 4-3
- Tennis: Eden Prairie tops Zephyrs 6-1
- Girls soccer: Mahtomedi wins 4-0 at Orono
- Girls soccer: Bears score twice late, beat Andover 2-0 for first win
Most Popular
Articles
- White Bear Area Food Shelf to get 2nd home
- Lino Lakes One Stop to close
- Football: Minnetonka downs Bears 38-7 in opener
- Football: Cougars rumble past Coon Rapids 48-22 in opener
- Marine Mills Folk School will host fall festival
- Local guitar enthusiast returns to Minnesota
- Swimming: Bears end long victory drought with win a Park-Cottage Grove
- Special Teams founder receives police commendation
- Construction underway at Big Wood Brewery's future home
- More than just a trail ride at Afton Arena
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Upcoming Events
-
Sep 8
-
Sep 9
-
Sep 9
-
Sep 10
-
Sep 10
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.