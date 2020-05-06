Latest News
- Signs of the (unusual) times
- Couple can’t get out of Africa
- National Prayer Day: Does prayer work?
- White Bear Lake Area School District makes switch to pass/no pass grading
- White Bear Lake considers closing Lake Avenue
- White Bear Lake Conservation District members take to Zoom
- One marina suing another over location of gas pump
- White Bear Lake Police Reports
- Corgi birthday surprise!
- 3 moms, 3 journeys
- Washington County Sheriff’s Reports
- Letters from Centennial High School seniors
- Lucy’s Burgers thinks ‘outside the to-go box’
- Circle Pines Council debates city’s role during pandemic
- Day service providers for disabled struggling to cover costs
- MaskUpMN: Online community forms to make masks
- Chippewa Middle School becomes mask-making center
- High school senior creates sense of normalcy for classmates
Are you wearing a mask when you are out in public?
Societies around the world are encouraging (and sometimes enforcing) the use of non-surgical face coverings to help slow the spread of COVID-19. CDC recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain (e.g., grocery stores and pharmacies).
