White Bear Press: E-Edition, July 31, 2019 12 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Mounds View alum, collegiate football player struck by SUV Council starts talking budget Relay for Life celebrates 25 years White Bear Lake Police Reports Governor aims for compromise in split state Legislature Washington County Sheriff’s Reports RAMSEY COUNTY SHERIFF REPORTS Letters to the Editor Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesBad actors on bad behavior ‘ruining lake life’White Bear Lake level lawsuit going to court of last resortWhite Bear Schools bond would be biggest in state historyTheir personal fight grew Relay for Life to be among largest in stateMeet 2020 ambassador candidatesMan found dead outside police department, officials say he shot himselfPublic confronts board over potential Pontrelli buy-outMounds View alumna dies after rock climbing injuryBear lacrosse athlete, Rodriguez, lands with strong D-1 programCentennial grad turns into quite the world traveler Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedWhite Bear Schools bond would be biggest in state history (4)Bad actors on bad behavior ‘ruining lake life’ (2)Someone’s next dream home hits market (1)Letters to the Editor (1)White Bear deli under new ownership (1)Daunting challenge for coach: Building up Bear baseball (1)Remembering the homefront during WWII (1)Bear lacrosse athlete, Rodriguez, lands with strong D-1 program (1) Upcoming Events Jul 31 Family Storytime: Stillwater Library Wed, Jul 31, 2019 Jul 31 BookHounds Book Club Wed, Jul 31, 2019 Jul 31 Mad Science presents Che-Mystery aka "Harry Potter science class" Wed, Jul 31, 2019 Jul 31 Summer Swim Camps Wed, Jul 31, 2019 Jul 31 Harry Potter's Birthday Celebration Wed, Jul 31, 2019 Jul 31 Art Cart Wed, Jul 31, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.