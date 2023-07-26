White Bear Lake, MN (55110)

Today

Some clouds and possibly an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 93F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 67F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.