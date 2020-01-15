White Bear Press: E-Edition, January 15, 2020 Jan 15, 2020 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News White Bear Lake Chamber leadership transitions with familiar faces White Bear Lake Police Reports A winter blast of outdoor hockey Residents not at home with At Home Washington County Sheriff’s Reports Letters to the Editor Ramsey County Sheriff’s Reports Collective kindness lesson Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesCreamery Crossing shooting for February openingLino Lakes seeks solutions for high manganese levels in drinking waterIn cold weather, church becomes temporary shelterTPC ROSE presents $160,000 to Safe Families for ChildrenBasketball: Bear girls trip Woodbury 57-46Olympian on (lake) iceWhite Bear Police ReportsWrestling: Mahtomedi wins 1 of 3 at StillwaterClimate group makes New Year’s resolutionsWhite Bear Lake massage parlor owner convicted for sex trafficking Images Videos CommentedAmbulance ride: bill may be a surprise (2)White Bear delegates to Germany get taste of global climate issue (1)Design round 2 adds 3rd roundabout to Birch (1)State agencies make it Water Gremlin meeting No. 4 (1) Upcoming Events Jan 15 Preschool Storytime Wed, Jan 15, 2020 Jan 15 Snowfun Party & Storytime Wed, Jan 15, 2020 Jan 15 Preschool Drop-in Play Wed, Jan 15, 2020 Jan 15 Family Art Cart Wed, Jan 15, 2020 Jan 15 Celebrating 100 Years of the Women's Vote: A Midwest Perspective Wed, Jan 15, 2020 Jan 16 Family Board Game Night Thu, Jan 16, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.