Saint Paul, MN (55110)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow developing after midnight. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low 27F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. About one inch of snow expected.