White Bear Lake, MN (55110)

Today

Mainly cloudy in the morning. Then a mix of wintry precipitation expected during the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 70%..

Tonight

Mainly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Low 11F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.