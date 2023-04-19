Latest News
- Girls lacrosse: Bears nip CDH 9-8
- Boys lacrosse: Bears finish strong, beat Raiders 12-9 in opener
- Residents weigh in on Highway 61 corridor
- Police Reports
- UMD’s Gabbie Hughes: humanitarian award, and world title with Team USA
- Property values rise modestly, compared with last year
- Hugo sees increase in structure fires, calls
- The Citizen: E-edition, April 20, 2023
Most Popular
Articles
- White Bear Hockey association sues former gambling manager
- Whistleblowers may have been catalyst to lawsuit
- Bear Boating could use more mates
- City looking to develop vacant parcel on Hwy. 96
- 5K run/walk to honor Shoreview avid runner
- Barber & Barber: Bears dynamic duo starts final season together
- Taste of Shoreview: A food fest and community fundraiser
- New Purple Line route unveiled
- McMillan and Oliver’s to expand parking
- Softball: Cougars win 8-4 at Blaine
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Upcoming Events
-
Apr 20
-
Apr 26
-
Apr 26
-
Apr 26
-
Apr 27
-
Apr 27
Online Poll
What is your favorite sign of spring?
Everyone has their favorite season, but it's hard to beat the sensory enjoyment and relief when spring finally arrives after a long, cold winter.
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.