147 volunteers participated in the late winter ice cleanup on White Bear Saturday, Mar. 7. The annual event is a collaboration between various community organizations. The majority of volunteers this year came from nine local Scout Groups, with 30 volunteers from the Minnesota Geocaching Association. In addition, there were participants from the White Bear Lake Conservation District and members of the community at large.
According to organizers, The haul was down this year with 247 pounds of trash collected. Conditions on the ice were favorable for the cleanup. Because most of the surface snow had melted, the trash remaining on the lake was easier to spot and collect. Over the past 10 years the event, hosted in partnership between the local Scouting Community and the White Bear Lake Conservation District, has collected more than 6,300 pounds of trash that otherwise would have melted into the lake at spring thaw. For the past several years, the White Bear Lake VFW has sponsored a free lunch for volunteers. This year the VFW provided funds to buy pizza for volunteers, with Mahtomedi’s Carbones Pizza and QC Pizza providing pizzas at a greatly discounted rate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.